PlayStation’s Sale of the Dead Week 2 Deals Are Live, Hundreds of New Games Discounted

The second week of PlayStation’s ‘Sale of the Dead’ is finally upon us (link here), and there are tons of new and returning deals to drool over. Whether you’re looking to shoot some zombie brains or just kick back and relax with a more lighthearted adventure, there’s actually a stunning variety of titles on sale across all PlayStation Platforms. The sale definitely emphasizes the spooky, gory, and slimy, but we think everyone will find something worth picking up today.

For Resident Evil fans, this sale is going to consume the contents of your wallet in no time. Pretty much every single Resident Evil game past and present is on sale, and there are many bundles available as well. If you’re looking to pick up Resident Evil 7, which is a freaking modern masterpiece of horror (especially in VR), this is the cheapest it’s been since launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ll kick off the full lineup with the PS4 games on sale, then move on to the PS3 games and PlayStation Vita. Let’s begin!

PlayStation 4 Deals

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $19.99

Fornite Standard Founder’s Pack – $23.99

Fornite Deluxe Founder’s Pack – $35.99

Fortnite Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack – $53.99

Fortnite Limited Edition Founder’s Pack – $89.99

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – $3.74

Dead Island Definitive Edition – $4.99

Resident Evil 6 – $7.99

Zombie Army Trilogy – $9.99

Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition – $4.99

Resident Evil 4 – $7.99

Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition – $20.99

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition – $7.49

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Standard Edition – $7.99

Goat Simulator: GoatZ – $1.49

Surgeon Simulator: A&E Anniversary Edition – $1.94

Resident Evil 5 – $7.99

Salt and Sanctuary – $8.99

Slender: The Arrival – $1.99

Outlast 2 – $17.99

Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition – $11.99

Dead Island Definitive Collection – $11.99

BioShock: The Collection – $29.99

Metal Slug Anthology – $7.99

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier Season Pass – $11.24

Alien: Isolation Collection – $11.99

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $7.24

The Technomancer – $7.24

Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition – $6.89

Resident Evil 0 – $7.99

Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell – $4.49

Dead Rising Triple Pack – $23.79

Observer – $17.99

Dead Rising 2 – $7.99

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition – $3.99

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – $12.49

The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle – $21.99

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $29.99

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Deluxe Edition – $44.99

Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $7.99

Killing Floor 2 – $15.99

7 Days to Die – $10.49

The Walking Dead: Michonne – $4.49

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition – $17.99

The Walking Dead: The First Complete Season – $7.49

What Remains of Edith Finch – $12.99

Outlast – $4.99

Party Hard – $3.24

Ghostbusters – $9.99

Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut – $1.99

Among the Sleep – $4.49

Dead Rising – $7.99

Murdered: Soul Suspect – $5.99

Dead Alliance – $11.99

Nightmares From the Deep: The Cursed Heart – $2.99

Crypt of the Necrodancer – $2.99

Daylight – $3.75

Verdun – $5.99

Warhammer: End Times Vermintide – $11.99

Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition – $4.49

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare – $7.99

Resident Evil Triple Pack – $29.74

The Final Station – $3.74

Poltergeist: A Pixelated Horror – $1.59

The Escapists + The Walking Dead Collection – $8.99

The Evil Within – $9.99

Deadlight: Director’s Cut – $4.49

Guns, Gore, and Cannoli – $3.99

The Fall – $2.49

Kholat – $4.99

Layers of Fear: Inheritance – $2.49

Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition – $3.74

Dead Island: Retro Revenge – $1.99

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $29.99

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $35.99

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul – $24.79

Claire: Extended Cut – $4.49

Blood Devil – $1.79

Manual Samuel – $3.99

Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren’s Call – $2.99

Resident Evil Revelations – $13.99

Samurai Showdown VI – $4.49

The Sexy Brutale – $11.99

Thumper – $9.99

White Night – $4.94

Grand Theft Auto Online Megalodon Shark Card (8,000,000) – $84.99

Resident Evil 7 Season Pass – $23.99

The Evil Within Digital Bundle – $14.99

Blue Estate: The Game – $3.24

The Bug Butcher – $2.49

Zombie Vikings – $3.59

Bloody Zombies – $9.59

Metal Slug 3 – $5.99

Plague Road – $5.99

The Warriors – $7.49

XCOM 2 – $23.99

Game of Thrones Season Pass – $3.99

Layers of Fear – $7.99

Alien: Isolation – $5.99

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess – $19.99

Manhunt – $7.49

Prey – $26.79

Psychonauts – $2.49

The Order: 1886 – $3.99

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition – $5.99

Grand Theft Auto V / San Andreas Bundle – $37.49

Limbo / Inside Bundle – $17.99

The Swapper – $2.99

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter – $3.99

PlayStation 3 Deals

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver – $1.19

Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain – $1.19

Dead Space 2 – $4.99

Yakuza: Dead Souls – $4.99

Alice: Madness Returns Ultimate Edition – $4.99

Dead Space Ultimate Edition – $6.24

Dead Space – $3.74

Demon’s Souls – $9.99

Dead Island – Franchise Pack – $5.99

How to Survive – $1.49

Castlevania Harmony of Despair – $3.74

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Mirror of Fate HD – $3.74

Dead Island Riptide – $2.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection – $4.99

I Am Alive – $2.24

Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2 – $9.99

Dead Island Riptide Complete Edition – $4.99

Dead Space 3 Ultimate Edition – $7.49

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare – $4.99

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition – $11.99

The House of the Dead III – $3.49

Abyss Odyssey – $3.74

Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $5.99

Dead Space 3 – $4.99

Resident Evil – $7.99

Resident Evil 6 Ultimate Edition – $9.79

Resident Evil Chronicles HD Collection – $8.09

Resident Evil The Umbrella Chronicles – $2.99

The Walking Dead Season pass – $4.49

Escape Dead Island – $2.99

Resident Evil 4 – $9.99

Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles – $2.99

Silent Hill – $2.99

Sleeping Dogs Nightmare in North Point Pack – $1.74

The Walking Dead: 400 Days – $1.49

Zombie Apocalypse – $2.49

Alien: Isolation – $8.99

BioShock – $3.99

BloodRayne 2 – $2.49

Devil May Cry – $4.99

Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly – $2.49

Fatal Frame III: The Tormented – $2.49

Fatal Frame – $2.49

Metro Last Light Complete Edition – $4.99

Resident Evil 6 – $7.99

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – $11.99

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City – $3.99

Resident Evil Revelations – $5.99

Siren – $2.49

The House of the Dead 4 – $4.99

Castlevania Chronicles – $2.99

Castlevania: Lament of Innocence – $2.49

Castlevania: SotN – $2.49

Catherine – $3.99

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Ultimate Evil Edition – $11.99

Game of Thrones Season Pass – $3.99

Manhunt – $2.49

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation – $1.99

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Collection – $9.99

Resident Evil 2 – $1.49

Resident Evil 3 Nemesis – $1.19

Resident Evil Franchise Pack – $23.99

Resident Evil HD Bundle – $11.99

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell – $4.49

The Walking Dead Michonne – $4.49

The Walking Dead Season Two Season Pass – $4.49

The Walking Dead Season One – $5.99

XCOM: Enemy Within – $5.99

Zombie Tycoon II – $0.99

Alice: Madness Returns – $4.99

Dead Island: Game of the Year Edition – $5.99

The Swapper – $2.99

PlayStation Vita Deals