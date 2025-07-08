New PlayStation State of Play Announced for This Week

A brand new PlayStation State of Play is coming later this week and it will be one that fans will want to tune into. Many moons ago, we used to get big showcase events at places like E3 which basically tided people over on gaming news for the bulk of the year. There would still be some other announcements throughout the year, particularly at The Game Awards, but E3 was where all the big guns were. Unfortunately, those events sort of died off and have since been replaced with more frequent, smaller livestreams that give updates on games whenever the time is right.

There are still some showcase events like Xbox’s summer showcases and Summer Game Fest, but it is definitely a far cry from what we used to get and leaves some feeling a bit unsatisfied. PlayStation has moved away from larger showcases unless they have a lot to show and they’re typically done at random, as opposed to the usual summer gaming season. The last one was in May 2023 and the one before that was in September 2021, so clearly there’s not much rhyme or reason to how they plan those out beyond when things are ready to be shown.

Ghost of Yotei State of Play Announced

However, PlayStation makes up for it with its State of Play events. This week, PlayStation is doing a new State of Play, but it won’t have any new games you’ve never seen before. Instead, this one will be completely focused on the release of Ghost of Yotei. This is a game that we really don’t know all that much about beyond the fact it’s a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima set long after the events of that game with a new main character. It looks like it will probably be a really exciting follow-up to the beloved PS4 exclusive and fans are eager to get their hands on it.

The Ghost of Yotei State of Play will air on July 10th at 5PM ET and show off new weapons, new customization options, the map, special modes, and much more. It’s a big 20 minute deep dive into one of the most anticipated games of the year and will likely give those who have been waiting for this one a lot to chew on. PlayStation typically does these deep dives for some of its big exclusives and it’s a great way to get a better look at upcoming games.

Ghost of Yotei will release on October 2nd, 2025 exclusively for PlayStation 5.