New PlayStation State of Play Teased by Insider

A new PlayStation State of Play event could be happening somewhat soon if a new tease from a reputable insider is to be believed. For the most part, Sony has been very quiet throughout 2022 when it comes to revealing what the future has in store for PlayStation. And while some fans have been eager for a large-scale event that better shows off what will be coming to PlayStation 5 down the road, it looks like that showcase could finally be coming.

According to Millie Amand, who has had multiple accurate scoops in the past when it comes to PlayStation, Sony is in the process of looking to "talk" more about what it has lined up for the coming months. Amand notes that Sony has a "substantial" number of PS5 units that it's looking to sell in the back quarter of the year. With so many consoles now available to sell, those at PlayStation have now started to reach out to certain third-party companies to receive assets that could be shown at a future State of Play. While Amand doesn't give any specific windows for when this new presentation could take place, the implication is that we could start to hear something official in the coming weeks.

💰 Foxconn PS5 manufacturing allocation for Oct, Nov, Dec is substantial.



🤫 Select 3rd party devs have been asked about assets.

(usually happens in preparation for a State of Play or showcase)



🎮 When Sony wants to talk, it’s usually when they have hardware available to sell. pic.twitter.com/sXc8yhOth4 — Millie A (@millieamand) July 11, 2022

In 2021, PlayStation opted to remain relatively quiet throughout the year until it announced a "PlayStation Showcase" presentation that took place in September 2021. At this time, we learned more about games like God of War Ragnarok, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Marvel's Wolverine, and many other games. Assuming that Sony is sticking with this same strategy again in 2022, it seems like September could be a feasible window in which a new State of Play or a similar event of this type could happen. If we learn anything new on this front directly from Sony, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Do you think that we're due to get a major PlayStation event of some sort relatively soon? And what games are you hoping to see shown off during this presentation? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.