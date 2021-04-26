New PlayStation State of Play Announced

✖

PlayStation has announced a new State of Play for later this week that is set to focus on the upcoming PlayStation 5 video game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart from developer Insomniac Games. The new State of Play is set to take place on Thursday, April 29th, at 5PM ET/2PM PT. As for what, exactly, will be featured, all that is really known at this point is that it will include over 15 minutes of new gameplay from the upcoming title.

The news of the next State of Play was revealed as part of a larger promotional push for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Insomniac Games today released a new gameplay trailer featuring new locations, weapons, and mechanics, and revealed that the mysterious new Lombax seem in previous trailers is named Rivet, a character that is a "resistance fighter from another dimension, where organic life is hunted by the evil Emperor Nefarious." You can check out the new trailer for yourself below to see all of the new odds and ends:

Introducing Rivet! See the mysterious Lombax in action in today’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer, then tune in to State of Play on Thursday at 2pm PT for extended gameplay from @insomniacgames – plus updates on a pair of upcoming indie titles: https://t.co/f0IEfDx3c6 pic.twitter.com/mASOmXl4H2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 26, 2021

As noted above, the next PlayStation State of Play is set to take place this coming Thursday, April 29th, at 5PM ET/2PM PT. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart itself is scheduled to release exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on June 11th. It is available to pre-order at various retailers now in both a Standard Edition ($69.99) and Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99). You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming PS5 video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart so far? Are you excited about the new State of Play? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!