Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Releases New Trailer, Reveals Female Lombax's Name

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart developer Insomniac Games has released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming PlayStation 5 title alongside a whole slew of new details about it. That includes, but is not limited to, the highly anticipated reveal of the official name for the new female Lombax character that has featured in previous trailers. When Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart releases for the PS5 on June 11th, everyone will be able to say hello to Rivet, which is her name, for themselves.

"Rivet is a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension, where organic life is hunted by the evil Emperor Nefarious," says Marcus Smith, Creative Director at Insomniac Games, as part of the new PlayStation blog post. The trailer shows off locations like Nefarious City and dimensional versions of Sargasso and Torren IV as well as new weapons and mechanics. Perhaps best of all? If the new gameplay trailer makes you want to learn more, you don't have long to wait as a new State of Play has been announced that will focus on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart later this week on April 29th at 5PM ET/2PM PT.

You asked for it: the new #RatchetPS5 Gameplay Trailer has arrived and some reveals are rather Riveting! Rift Apart launches June 11 only on PlayStation 5.https://t.co/EB4HWiOCo5 pic.twitter.com/VBY8yvsdko — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) April 26, 2021

In addition to the above, Insomniac Games also revealed the five different armor suits that are being included in the Digital Deluxe Edition of the title. The various suits are called Imperial, Scavenger, Android, Rebel, and Hacker Armor. You can take a look at what those armor sets look like in the PlayStation blog post with all the other details.

As noted above, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is scheduled to release exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on June 11th. It is available to pre-order at various retailers now in both a Standard Edition ($69.99) and Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99). You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming PS5 video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases in June? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!