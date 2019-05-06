Next PlayStation State of Play Stream Announced, New Game Teased

Sony has announced its plans to hold another State of Play stream soon, one that’ll reveal a first look at a new game and updates on known PlayStation 4 titles. The stream is scheduled to take place on May 9th at 3 p.m. PT, according to Sony’s announcement, and while there will be news to look forward to like last time, Sony warned that you shouldn’t expect anything about the next generation of PlayStations to be shared.

The announcement for the second State of Play stream was shared on Monday when Sony confirmed the date and time while teasing the plans for the event. It’ll be a short event that’s only expected to last around 10 minutes, Sony said, and you’ll get a look at whatever new game Sony plans on showing off as well as a better look at MediEvil.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“PlayStation Worldwide Studios will be showing off an extended look at MediEvil, as well as a first look at a new title,” Sony said. “And we’ll have other updates and announcements from upcoming PS4 games.”

State of Play returns May 9 at 3pm Pacific, with an extended look at MediEvil, a first look at a new title, and more. More details: https://t.co/RRy4c7XLkv pic.twitter.com/c8Bodqta9R — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 6, 2019

Sony tempered expectations for the next generation of consoles and games though by saying “don’t expect any updates” on next-generation plans.

It’s worth noticing that Sony’s teaser for the next State of Play doesn’t explicitly say the new game is an unannounced one, so perhaps it’s something that people have already heard of or at least know is in the works but haven’t seen much of yet. With Sony’s latest big exclusive called Days Gone released, it makes sense that the publisher would move on to previewing another new exclusive, so maybe we’ll see one of those show up during the next State of Play stream.

These new State of Play streams were announced back in March and are reminiscent of the Nintendo Direct streams. The first State of Play revealed the first trailer for Marvel’s Iron Man VR that’s seen above as well as a new story trailer for the aforementioned Days Gone. It also revealed several Mortal Kombat 11 fighters that people expected to be in the game but hadn’t officially seen yet.

Sony’s next State of Play stream will take place on May 9th at 3 p.m. PT.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!