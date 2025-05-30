10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “Days of Play” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s “Days of Play” sale is going on from late May through early June 2025 and is one of the biggest sales of the year. Not only does it have deals on hardware and subscriptions, it’s also got many deals on big and small games alike, many of which are at all-time low prices.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a lot to take in, so here are the 10 best games to pick up in the current “Days of Play” sale. All sales are live until June 11th at 11:59 PM PT.

1) Thirsty Suitors

Price: $16.49 or $13.49 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $29.99

There aren’t many turn-based RPG skating games about the South Asian second-generation immigrant experience. But this genre already has a clear leader with Thirsty Suitors. This Scott Pilgrim-esque game leverages humor well with its strong characters and ability to graft JRPG tropes onto more grounded elements — random fights are usually against potential dates with terrible social skills.

These fights have enough depth to engage players until the credits, however, Thirsty Suitor‘s true power lies in how it paces out its conflicts during boss fights instead of layering it all on before. This keeps the pacing up and gives it a unique stage to examine intergenerational family trauma like no other game before it.

2) Alan Wake Remastered

Price: $4.49 / $29.99

Alan Wake may not dance in his debut self-titled game, but that doesn’t make it a lesser experience. This Lynchian third-person shooter with horror elements has players blasting possessed forces with equal parts light and bullets, making for a unique, if sometimes repetitive, combat loop. Admittedly, the gunplay isn’t the highlight and is more to serve the narrative that excels in drawing players in through a well-written and excellently paced mystery. The long wait for its true sequel may mean that Alan Wake is dated in some areas, but it’s still got more than enough soul to be something still worth tiptoeing through.

3) Control: Ultimate Edition

Price: $5.99 / $39.99

Alan Wake’s appeal might be limited by its age, but that’s a problem Control, Remedy Entertainment’s more recent title, doesn’t have. It’s an action-heavy shooter that allows players to use all sorts of supernatural powers to get the edge on a mysterious type of foe called the Hiss. It’s frenetic and almost always thrilling, yet the combat is paired with a slow burn of a narrative that gradually unfurls to reveal one unique, SCP-esque universe.

Piecing together what happened is a ride because of how it doesn’t reveal the complete picture and uses its banal office politics and strange science fiction to compel players to compile their own theories. The included DLC is strong, too, as it delves into the history of the world and also tastefully crosses over with Alan Wake in a way that doesn’t feel like cheap fan service. Now is a great time to jump in, given the imminent release of FBC: Firebreak, a co-op shooter that is also set in the Oldest House.

4) Pacific Drive

Price: $14.99 / $29.99

Pacific Drive’s appeal doesn’t come from a simple description of what it is. It’s like Death Stranding in that sense, seeing as it’s a detail-driven game where the thrust for the experience lies in planning how to move and pack goods. But, also like Kojima Productions’ esoteric cult classic, Pacific Drive excels at making players manage the finer details, especially as things go wrong and force improvisation. The roguelike nature, unpredictable world, and suite of upgrades continually present new challenges, something that was augmented by the many substantial updates Pacific Drive has seen since launch.

5) Neon White

Price: $13.74 / $24.99

Neon White is technically a first-person shooter, but it’s truly more of a speed-running game that just so happens to be in first-person. Levels are modestly sized gauntlets that have players parkouring their way to victory. Cards are scattered about and either let players fire a certain gun or use a platforming ability, which opens up the game and leads to plenty of player expression.

These levels are expertly designed to empower those who don’t love speed running without sacrificing the depth required for the more hardcore users who are counting the milliseconds in each run. It’s also all coated in an anime storyline with a ton of purposely cheesy characters, giving it an even broader reach.

6) Dredge

Price: $12.49 / $24.99

Cozy fishing and horror don’t seem like they’d work together, but Dredge proves that notion wrong. By day, players wander around the sea looking for small schools of fish to capture through mini-games and a Resident Evil 4-like inventory system. By night, the freaks come out and turn the world inside out. Mutated fish show up. Ghosts can cause major ship damage. It completely flips the dynamic, and this tension keeps it all fresh as players gradually get better upgrades to survive longer into the night. Its two expansions are also on sale in a bundle for $9.74 and contain these same thrills but in a few all-new areas that hold new surprises.

7) Indika

Price: $16.24 or $14.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $24.99

Games don’t often deal with mature topics or present them elegantly, but most games are not Indika. This unique narrative-heavy title follows a Russian nun and elegantly weaves a story about faith and sin through the medium of video games. It may sound anachronistic, but this meta pairing tells a story in a way only a video game could do. Communications theorist Marshall McLuhan once said that the medium was the message, and that’s quite true here.

8) Metaphor: ReFantazio

Price: $45.49 / $69.99

Metaphor: ReFantazio’s silly name doesn’t distract from its engaging turn-based combat with a flexible jobs system and pressing narrative that, sadly, relates all too well to the divided modern day political climate. It’s quite the long journey — which isn’t exactly shocking given how lengthy the Persona games are — but it uses that space to tell its complex narrative and flesh out its diverse cast.

9) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Price: $55.99 / $69.99

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle isn’t just first-person Uncharted and instead does its own thing and succeeds because of it. It’s more of an immersive sim that allows players to explore vast spaces and live the Indiana Jones fantasy by taking notes, punching Nazis, and getting into trouble. It may drag if players meander a hair too much, but its worthwhile side missions and deep writing more than pull their weight.

10) Nine Sols

Price: $20.99 / $29.99

Many have tried to emulate Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice‘s style over the years, but few have been as successful as Red Candle Games was with Nine Sols. This 2D action game excels with its punishing but fair combat that hinges on its almighty parry. It doesn’t solely lean on its flawless controls and incredible bosses, though, since its stunning art design and surprisingly poignant story round out the whole experience.