Get The PS5 Days of Play Deal Before Tariffs Kick In

With all of the economic uncertainty in the world right now, you might not be interested in picking up a pricey PS5 console. Then again, this year’s PlayStation Days of Play sale could be your opportunity to get one with a discount before a price hike happens in the U.S. Between May 28th and June 11th, you can get deals on PlayStation consoles, games, and accessories. This includes the new PS5 Pro, which is getting its first-ever discount.
During the sale, you can get a PS5 Pro with a $50 discount at major retailers like here on Amazon and here at Walmart. If you want even more bang for your buck, the PS5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Bundle (Digital and Standard) will also be available starting at $399.99, which is a discount of up to $119.99 compared to purchasing them separately. You can find those deals here at Walmart and here on Amazon. Read on for more deals that are up for grabs in Sony’s Days of Play 2025 event.
- See Days of Play Deals at Walmart
- See Days of Play Deals on Amazon
- See Days of Play Deals at GameStop
More PlayStation Days of Play 2025 Deals
- $50 USD off PlayStation VR2 and PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle
- $30 USD off Pulse Explore wireless earbuds
- $30 USD off DualSense Edge wireless controller
- $20 USD off Access controller
- $20 USD off DualSense wireless controller
- Various discounts on PS5 games including Astro Bot, MLB The Show 25, The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and LEGO Horizon Adventures.
- Players who join PlayStation Plus during this year’s celebration can save up to 33% on select 12-month memberships. For players who are currently a PlayStation Plus Essential or Extra member, save 33% on the remainder of your membership when upgrading to PlayStation Plus Premium/Deluxe.