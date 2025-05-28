Get The PS5 Days of Play Deal Before Tariffs Kick In

With all of the economic uncertainty in the world right now, you might not be interested in picking up a pricey PS5 console. Then again, this year’s PlayStation Days of Play sale could be your opportunity to get one with a discount before a price hike happens in the U.S. Between May 28th and June 11th, you can get deals on PlayStation consoles, games, and accessories. This includes the new PS5 Pro, which is getting its first-ever discount.

During the sale, you can get a PS5 Pro with a $50 discount at major retailers like here on Amazon and here at Walmart. If you want even more bang for your buck, the PS5 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Bundle (Digital and Standard) will also be available starting at $399.99, which is a discount of up to $119.99 compared to purchasing them separately. You can find those deals here at Walmart and here on Amazon. Read on for more deals that are up for grabs in Sony’s Days of Play 2025 event.

More PlayStation Days of Play 2025 Deals