PlayStation Store Deals Up, Includes FIFA 18 and More

While this week’s PlayStation Store sales aren’t as heavily loaded as in previous weeks, there are still a few noteworthy deals to go around with this week’s offerings.

Perhaps the highlight, just in time for the World Cup finals, is FIFA 18. You can grab the standard edition of EA Sports’ hit soccer sim for just $23.99; or go all in and pick up the Icon Edition with a handful of bonuses for $49.99.

In addition, you can also pick up some great indie titles for dirt cheap. Space Hulk: Ascension can be yours for $22.49 (or cheaper if you’re a PlayStation Plus member); and you can also pre-order Dead Cells for just $19.99 before it arrives next month.

Here’s the rundown of the deals! The PlayStation Plus prices are in parenthesis. The deals are good through next Tuesday, July 17!

PlayStation 4

3D Billiards $8.99 ($7.99)



Dead Cells $19.99



Dragooned $6.99



Epic Adventure Bundle $25.49 ($20.99)



FIFA 18 $23.99



FIFA 18 ICON Edition $49.99



FIFA 18 Legacy Edition $23.99



FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition $31.99



Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X $19.79



Island Flight Simulator $8.99 ($7.99)



Medieval Defenders $4.19 ($2.79)



Midnight Deluxe $3.99 ($3.74)

OnRush $48.99 ($35.99)

Space Hulk $17.99 ($16.79)

Space Hulk: Ascension $22.49 ($20.99)

Super Kids Racing $6.99

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle $37.34

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim $16.99 ($13.99)

The Unknown City (Horror Begins Now…..Episode 1) $6.99

Tyr: Chains of Valhalla $7.69

Vesta $4.99 ($3.99)

Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch $22.49 ($20.99)

PlayStation 3

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F $15.99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F 2nd $19.99

PlayStation Vita

Dragooned $6.99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F $11.99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F 2nd $15.99

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X $19.79

Maliya $2.39 ($1.49)

Midnight Deluxe $3.99 ($3.74)

As far as what’s best recommended with the sale, OnRush is a surefire bet if you’re looking for ferocious racing action. For that matter, FIFA 18 and Super Mega Baseball 2 are also worthy of a thumbs up if you’re into sports action; and if you’re a dancing fan, the Hatsune Miku games are sure to get your motor revved up.

