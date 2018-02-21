PlayStation Store Global Update, What’s New in All Regions

Every week, the team over at Sony updates their users on what’s new for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita users. New games, new add-ons, new PlayStation VR games – There’s a lot of “new” going on over in the PlayStation camp and the latest update is on a global scale.

Just like with previous weeks, we are breaking it down between the North American update, the European update, and the Japan, Hong Kong and South East Asia update. Let’s get started with the North American news, including the still live PlayStation Plus free game line-up! Demos are also included, for those looking to try before they buy

North American

PlayStation Plus Line-up

Knack (PS4)

Rime (PS4)

Starblood Arena (PSVR)

Spelunker HD (PS3)

Mugen Souls Z (PS3)

Exiles End (Vita)

Grand Kingdom (PS4, Vita)

Pre-Orders

Bravo Team

Frantics

PSVR games

Apex Construct

Run Dorothy, Run

PS4 Demos

The Persistence: Demo

Pinball FX3 – Jurassic World Pinball

RiftStar Raiders

True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1

PS4 Games

Armored Warfare

Bleed Complete Bundle

Core Set Bundle

Deadbolt

Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX

Fe

Guilt Battle Arena

Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics

Metal Gear Survive



NARUTO TO BORUTO: Shinobi Striker – Open Beta

Premium Pool Arena

Secret of Mana

Slice, Dice, and Rice

Symmetry

The Station

Tiles

Wired Arcade Bundle

Xenon Valkyrie+

PS4 Add-on Content

Armored Warfare DLC



Crossout – Valentine’s Day Pack

Injustice 2 TMNT

Metal Gear Survive Coin packs

Monster Hunter World DLC

Pinball FX3 – Jurassic World™ Pinball



Skyforge: Immortal Love Pack



Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle – Chibi-Chara



Warframe Reknown Collection

PS Vita Games

Deadbolt

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory

Secret of Mana

European

February PlayStation Plus Lineup

Knack

Rime

Starblood Arena

Spelunker HD

Mugen Souls Z

Exiles End

Grand Kingdom

PS4 Games

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER OPEN BETA

Wired Arcade Bundle

Symmetry (Not in Aus/NZ)

Armored Warfare

Hand of the Gods: SMITE Tactics

Apex Construct

Xenon Valkyrie+

Premium Pool Arena

The Station

Tiles

Bulb Boy

Rad Rodgers

XCOM 2 Collection

DEADBOLT

Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX (DUP)

Bleed Complete Bundle

The Onion Knights – Definite Edition (Not in Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Kuwait, Lebanon, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar,

Russia, Saudi, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE)

Tina’s Toy Factory (Not in Portugal, Russia)

METAL GEAR SURVIVE

SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell (Not in Aus/NZ)

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE VS DEMO

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Deluxe Edition

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Past Cure

Abo Khashem (Not in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Turkey)

Konrad the Kitten

PS Vita Games

Little Adventures on the Prairie

Deadbolt

PS4 DLC

The Escapists 2 Big Top Breakout

Warframe Renown Collection

Metal Gear Survive 100 SV coins – 6000 SV coins

Little Nightmares The Residence DLC



Japan, Hong Kong and South East Asia

Japan

Pre-orders

Senran Kagura Burst Re: Newal

Senran Kagura Burst Re: Newal Yuyuu PS Store Special Pack

PS4 Games

Aca Neogeo The Last Blade 2

Anarcute

Electronic Battle Virtaron x A Certain Magical Index and a Magical Electric Gear

Fe

Shinobi, love one – Flower Color Illustration

Secret of Mana

Vilvial: Talking With Nature

PS Vita Games

Eidishrish Seven Twelve Fantasia!

Electronic Battle Virtaron x A Certain Magical Index and a Magical Electric Gear

Secret of Mana

Hong kong

PSVR Games

Gungrave VR

PS4 Games

Aca Neogeo The Last Blade 2

Anarcute

Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire

Fe

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Metal Gear Survive

Monster Energy Supercross

One More Dungeon

Secret of Mana Digital Premium Edition

Slice, Dice, and Rice

South Park: The Stick of Truth

PS Vita Games

One More Dungeon

Secret of Mana

Our recommendation:

One game that was across all regions is our recommendation, not only because it’s accesible but because it was the perfect remaster of a beloved classic. Secret of Mana is available now and brings with it voice acting, new stories, overhauled 3D visuals, revamped sound, and tons more. It’s the perfect way to re-live a game that originally came out in 1993 and has held a steadfast place in our hearts since them.

The charming title first made its debut on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) but is now remastered in all of its updated glory for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC via Steam!