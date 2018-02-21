PlayStation Store Global Update, What’s New in All Regions

Every week, the team over at Sony updates their users on what’s new for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita users. New games, new add-ons, new PlayStation VR games – There’s a lot of “new” going on over in the PlayStation camp and the latest update is on a global scale.
Just like with previous weeks, we are breaking it down between the North American update, the European update, and the Japan, Hong Kong and South East Asia update. Let’s get started with the North American news, including the still live PlayStation Plus free game line-up! Demos are also included, for those looking to try before they buy
North American
PlayStation Plus Line-up
- Knack (PS4)
- Rime (PS4)
- Starblood Arena (PSVR)
- Spelunker HD (PS3)
- Mugen Souls Z (PS3)
- Exiles End (Vita)
- Grand Kingdom (PS4, Vita)
Pre-Orders
- Bravo Team
- Frantics
PSVR games
- Apex Construct
- Run Dorothy, Run
PS4 Demos
- The Persistence: Demo
- Pinball FX3 – Jurassic World Pinball
- RiftStar Raiders
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls – Part 1
PS4 Games
- Armored Warfare
- Bleed Complete Bundle
- Core Set Bundle
- Deadbolt
- Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX
- Fe
- Guilt Battle Arena
- Hand of the Gods: Smite Tactics
- Metal Gear Survive
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: Shinobi Striker – Open Beta
- Premium Pool Arena
- Secret of Mana
- Slice, Dice, and Rice
- Symmetry
- The Station
- Tiles
- Wired Arcade Bundle
- Xenon Valkyrie+
PS4 Add-on Content
- Armored Warfare DLC
- Crossout – Valentine’s Day Pack
- Injustice 2 TMNT
- Metal Gear Survive Coin packs
- Monster Hunter World DLC
- Pinball FX3 – Jurassic World™ Pinball
- Skyforge: Immortal Love Pack
- Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle – Chibi-Chara
- Warframe Reknown Collection
PS Vita Games
- Deadbolt
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
- Secret of Mana
European
February PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Knack
- Rime
- Starblood Arena
- Spelunker HD
- Mugen Souls Z
- Exiles End
- Grand Kingdom
PS4 Games
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER OPEN BETA
- Wired Arcade Bundle
- Symmetry (Not in Aus/NZ)
- Armored Warfare
- Hand of the Gods: SMITE Tactics
- Apex Construct
- Xenon Valkyrie+
- Premium Pool Arena
- The Station
- Tiles
- Bulb Boy
- Rad Rodgers
- XCOM 2 Collection
- DEADBOLT
- Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX (DUP)
- Bleed Complete Bundle
- The Onion Knights – Definite Edition (Not in Bahrain, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Kuwait, Lebanon, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar,
- Russia, Saudi, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, UAE)
- Tina’s Toy Factory (Not in Portugal, Russia)
- METAL GEAR SURVIVE
- SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell (Not in Aus/NZ)
- MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE VS DEMO
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Deluxe Edition
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Past Cure
- Abo Khashem (Not in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Turkey)
- Konrad the Kitten
PS Vita Games
- Little Adventures on the Prairie
- Deadbolt
PS4 DLC
- The Escapists 2
- Big Top Breakout
- Warframe
- Renown Collection
- Metal Gear Survive
- 100 SV coins – 6000 SV coins
- Little Nightmares
- The Residence DLC
Japan, Hong Kong and South East Asia
Japan
Pre-orders
- Senran Kagura Burst Re: Newal
- Senran Kagura Burst Re: Newal Yuyuu PS Store Special Pack
PS4 Games
- Aca Neogeo The Last Blade 2
- Anarcute
- Electronic Battle Virtaron x A Certain Magical Index and a Magical Electric Gear
- Fe
- Shinobi, love one – Flower Color Illustration
- Secret of Mana
- Vilvial: Talking With Nature
PS Vita Games
- Eidishrish Seven Twelve Fantasia!
- Electronic Battle Virtaron x A Certain Magical Index and a Magical Electric Gear
- Secret of Mana
Hong kong
PSVR Games
- Gungrave VR
PS4 Games
- Aca Neogeo The Last Blade 2
- Anarcute
- Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire
- Fe
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Metal Gear Survive
- Monster Energy Supercross
- One More Dungeon
- Secret of Mana
- Digital Premium Edition
- Slice, Dice, and Rice
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
PS Vita Games
- One More Dungeon
- Secret of Mana
One game that was across all regions is our recommendation, not only because it’s accesible but because it was the perfect remaster of a beloved classic. Secret of Mana is available now and brings with it voice acting, new stories, overhauled 3D visuals, revamped sound, and tons more. It’s the perfect way to re-live a game that originally came out in 1993 and has held a steadfast place in our hearts since them.
The charming title first made its debut on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) but is now remastered in all of its updated glory for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC via Steam!