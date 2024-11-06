PlayStation Store Gets Great New Feature Ahead of PS5 Pro Release

Sony just released a new update for the PlayStation Store that is going to be greatly beneficial to those picking up the PS5 Pro. In recent weeks, Sony has been slowly lining things up to prepare for the arrival of its more powerful PS5. This has predominantly been seen with some of its biggest studios like Naughty Dog and Insomniac Games which have been releasing updates for games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part 1, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to make each compatible with PS5 Pro the moment it arrives. Now, Sony has turned to updating the PS Store and in the process has added a new feature that should be very helpful.

As of today, a new category has been added to the PlayStation Store that is entirely related to PS5 Pro. This section, which can be found under the “Latest” tab of the PS Store, specifically categorizes all of the games on PS5 that will be optimized and upgraded for PS5 Pro. It’s not a huge change to the PlayStation marketplace by any means, but it’s one that will make it far easier to discover which titles best take advantage of the hardware.

Upon its launch this week, the PS5 Pro will feature a catalog of nearly 100 games that have already been upgraded for the console. This group of games is comprised not only of those published by PlayStation, but by other third-party publishers like Ubisoft, Epic Games, Square Enix, and Electronic Arts. Moving forward, more games will become PS5 Pro upgraded over time, which means that any future titles that do get improved will end up appearing in this new category on the PS Store

Here’s just a brief selection of some of the biggest PS5 games that will be improved with PS5 Pro out of the gate:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Alan Wake 2

God of War Ragnarok

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Horizon Forbidden West

Lies of P

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Stellar Blade

Fortnite

As for its release, the PS5 Pro is set to drop tomorrow, November 7th. The new version of the PS5 will retail for a whopping $699.99, which is proving to be the sticking point of the hardware for many. If you’re interested in grabbing the PS5 Pro for yourself, though, it can still be pre-ordered right now at a variety of retailers.

[Thanks, PlayStation Lifestyle]