PlayStation Store Sale Features ‘Fallout 4’, ‘NBA 2K19’ and More

This week’s PlayStation Store sale is starting to go live, and there are a few noteworthy discounts that fans won’t want to miss, whether they prefer mainstream AAA favorites or old-school titles that’s sure to keep them busy for a while.

This week’s highlights focus on the likes of NBA 2K19, as well as DiRT 4, OnRush, Fallout 4 and Destiny, among other titles. For that matter, Team 17’s indie collection can also be yours for a fairly affordable price, including favorites like Worms W.M.D., Yooka-Laylee, the sleeper hit Yoku’s Island Express and the beat-em-up Raging Justice. In fact, you can grab a good number of titles for just $9.99 through the Variety Pack.

Let’s check out what’s on sale this week. As always, you have until the following Tuesday, in this case October 23, to take advantage of these deals! PS Plus prices are listed first, followed by general sales price.

NBA 2K19, Fallout and More

The 25th Ward: The Silver Cast- $17.99 (PS Plus), $20.99

Aven Colony- $10.19 (PS Plus), $14.99

Beyond Eyes- $2.99 (PS Plus), $4.49

Birthdays the Beginning- $11.99 (PS Plus), $15.99

Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku- $7.99 (PS Plus), $9.99

Danganronpa 1+2 Reload- $15.99 (PS Plus), $19.99

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls- $7.49 (PS Plus), $10.49

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony- $23.99 (PS Plus), $29.99

Demon Gaze II- $23.99 (PS Plus), $27.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Legendary Collection- $38.99

DiRT 4- $14.99 (PS Plus), $29.99

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance- $20.99 (PS Plus), $23.99

Disgaea 5: Complete Bundle- $27.99 (PS Plus), $31.99

The Escapists- $3.99 (PS Plus), $5.99

The Escapists: Supermax Edition- $7.49 (PS Plus), $9.99

The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection- $5.99 (PS Plus), $8.99

The Escapists 2- $10.99 (PS Plus), $13.99

F1 2017- $14.99 (PS Plus), $29.99

Fallout 4- $14.99

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition- $29.99

Flockers- $4.99 (PS Plus), $7.49

God Wars Future Past- $14.99 (PS Plus), $17.99

Grand Kingdom- $11.99 (PS Plus), $14.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 5- $23.99 pre-order (PS Plus)

LA Cops- $2.99 (PS Plus), $4.49

The Lost Child- $24.99 (PS Plus), $29.99

Micro Machines World Series- $8.99 (PS Plus), $14.99

Mugsters- $8.99 (PS Plus), $10.49

Natural Doctrine- $3.74 (PS Plus), $5.24

NBA 2K19- $40.19

NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition- $79.99

Team 17 Games, OnRush and More

OnRush Digital Deluxe Edition- $29.99 (PS Plus), $52.49

OnRush Standard Digital Edition- $23.99 (PS Plus), $41.99

Overcooked- $4.24 (PS Plus), $5.77

Overcooked Gourmet Edition- $4.99 (PS Plus), $6.79

Overcooked Holiday Bundle- $4.99 (PS Plus), $6.79

Overcooked! 2- $17.49 (PS Plus), $19.99

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil- $7.04 (PS Plus), $9.39

Overruled!- $2.99 (PS Plus), $4.49

Penarium- $1.99 (PS Plus), $2.99

Psycho-Pass Mandatory Happiness- $11.99 (PS Plus), $14.99

Raging Justice- $7.49 (PS Plus), $8.99

Sheltered- $2.99 (PS Plus), $4.49

The Silver Case- $7.99 (PS Plus), $9.99

Team 17 Variety Pack- $7.49 (PS Plus), $9.99

Touhou Double Focus- $1.99 (PS Plus), $2.99

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet- $5.99 (PS Plus), $7.99

Touhou Genso Wanderer- $17.99 (PS Plus), $20.99

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded- $24.99 (PS Plus), $29.99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition- $11.99 (PS Plus), $14.99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight Wicked Bundle- $27.99 (PS Plus), $34.99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2- $19.99 (PS Plus), $24.99

Worms Anniversary Edition- $7.99 (PS Plus), $11.99

Worms Battlegrounds- $4.99 (PS Plus), $7.49

Worms W.M.D.- $8.99 (PS Plus), $11.99

Yoku’s Island Express- $11.99 (PS Plus), $13.99

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows- $11.99 (PS Plus), $13.99

Yooka-Laylee- $11.99 (PS Plus), $15.99

Y’s VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana- $29.99 (PS Plus), $35.99

Drone Striker- $8.99

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle- $5.99 (PS Plus), $7.99

PS3 Games, Fallout Add-On Content and More

There are also some PS3 games for sale, which you can find below:

F1 2014- $4.99 (PS Plus), $9.99

F1 Race Stars- $4.99 (PS Plus), $9.99

Grid 2- $7.49 (PS Plus), $14.99

Grid 2 Reloaded- $9.99 (PS Plus), $19.99

Grid Autosport- $7.49 (PS Plus), $14.99

Toybox Turbos- $3.74 (PS Plus), $7.49

On top of that, a variety of downloadable content for Fallout 4 is on sale for PS4, along with Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas on PlayStation 3. You’ll find it below:

Destiny 2: Forsaken- $33.99

Destiny 2: Forsaken Digital Deluxe Edition- $71.99

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance Season Pass- $13.99 (PS Plus), $$15.99

Fallout 4: Automatron- $5.99

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop- $2.99

Fallout 4: Far Harbor- $14.99

Fallout 4: Nuka-World- $11.99

Fallout 4: Season Pass- $24.99

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop- $2.99

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop- $2.99

Fallout 3: Broken Steel- $2.99

Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta- $2.99

Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage- $2.99

Fallout 3: The Pitt- $2.99

Fallout 3: Point Lookout- $2.99

Fallout New Vegas: Courier’s Stash- $.59

Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money- $2.99

Fallout New Vegas: Gun Runners’ Arsenal- $1.19

Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts- $2.99

Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road- $2.99

Fallout New Vegas: Old World Blues- $2.99

Happy shopping!