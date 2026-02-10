5 Games We Have to See at PlayStation’s February State of Play

PlayStation has officially revealed the first State of Play for 2026, and fans are understandably excited. Sony looks to have an incredible lineup already planned for the year, and this showcase is sure to reveal even more. Naturally, Sony did not confirm what games to expect, but that doesn’t stop rumors and hopes from growing. Fans have set high expectations for what games and series will get attention at the event, and many hope to get confirmation of titles in development.

Of Sony’s massive library, there are some obvious expectations to see at the February State of Play, but there are also some titles that have to be there. Saros has already received an in-depth look at a previous State of Play, so it seems safe to assume that Sony will skip showing more of House Marque’s upcoming title outside a small trailer. That said, five games need to be at State of Play, and we expect to see them.

5) Fairgame$

image courtesy of sony entertainment

Fairgame$ has had a troubled development, facing delay and restructure after another. It is a shooter, but Sony and the developer, Haven Studios, are aiming to stand apart from other competitive shooters by utilizing a heist theme. This forms the main gameplay loop where teams of players compete to steal loot and valuables from the rich while also defending their stolen assets from other players. Not much is known about the gameplay and what players can expect, but this is less due to silence than more to the game’s issues.

Early feedback from alphas and playtests has heavily criticized the game, calling it clunky and not fun. As a result, it is seemingly hanging in development limbo with no end in sight. If there is a future where Fairgame$ doesn’t get canceled, Sony needs to show something to keep it in the spotlight and show that it is still being worked on. Dropping a gameplay trailer or even announcing a beta during the State of Play would go a long way toward restoring fan confidence in the project.

4) Marathon

image courtesy of sony entertainment

With Marathon poised to release on March 5th, it would be odd not to see some mention of Bungie’s upcoming extraction shooter today. The success of Arc Raiders showed there is a market for this kind of shooter, and even if Marathon is a different beast, comparisons between the two are inevitable. Sony has worked hard to help Bungie turn the negative attitude toward Marathon around, and it has seemingly done a good job. The best PR for the game at this point is a trailer revealing an open beta so that all players can try the game before dropping $40 on it.

While Marathon is an extraction shooter like Arc Raiders and Escape From Tarkov, it stands out due to its Runner Shells. This mechanic implements abilities from hero shooters but still gives players flexibility in how they play. It is also relying on Bungie’s history with shooters, both in its gunplay and narrative. Marathon has all the makings of the next great shooter, but it has an uphill climb due to the controversies surrounding it. Sony and Bungie need to take advantage of State of Play and give the game one final push before release for it to succeed.

3) Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

image courtesy of sony entertainment

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has had a positive reception since its release and open betas. Sony and Arc System Works have joined together to create what may be the premier Marvel fighting game. No official release date has been revealed for the game outside of a 2026 window, but February’s State of Play is the perfect place to give fans this answer. As the first State of Play of the year, revealing the release date for such a beloved franchise would be huge. Not only that, but it gives Sony the perfect opportunity to also reveal the release date of the FlexStrike, Sony’s upcoming fight stick.

A recent update to the Steam page revealed that Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls would launch with 20 characters, eight of which have already been revealed. State of Play is not just the perfect stage to reveal a release date, but also to showcase more characters from the roster. This has been one of the biggest points of hype and rumors for the game, so Sony would be wise to show one, perhaps even two, new characters players can play as. Marvel is one of the biggest names in entertainment, so even if fighting games are niche, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has huge potential to succeed, but it needs to showcase its strengths.

2) Marvel’s Wolverine

image courtesy of sony entertainment

Insomniac is best known for Ratchet and Clank as well as the modern Spider-Man games, so fans were beyond excited when it was revealed that Wolverine is the next Marvel hero the studio is tackling. We’ve seen the official reveal, which gave fans a look at Wolverine’s actor, gameplay, and some of the story. But we also know the game is planned for 2026, making this State of Play the best platform to showcase the game further. Players are eager to see what mutants and other Marvel characters will appear in the game, though we do have confirmation of some.

Sony could reveal an extended gameplay trailer for Wolverine, perhaps a developer walkthrough of one of the game’s levels. Insomniac is deviating from the open-world design that it used for Spider-Man in favor of something more linear. This allows it to tell a stronger narrative, something that is better suited for Wolverine and his history. Seeing this iconic character come to life in his own video game like this is something fans have wanted for ages, and so far, Wolverine is shaping up to be one of PlayStation’s biggest games.

1) God of War

image courtesy of sony entertainment

If there is one name that needs to be at February’s State of Play, it is God of War. Since the release of God of War: Ragnarok and its free DLC, Valhalla, the series has been dry on video game news. The disappointing reveal for God of War’s 20th anniversary left fans unhappy with the series, especially with expectations so high. God of War: Ragnarok was released in 2022, and fans are eager to dive back into its mythological world. There has been no shortage of rumors and hopes for where the series goes next, but Sony and Santa Monica Studio have given fans nothing.

The only news for God of War comes from its television adaptation, which has been revealing cast members over the past few weeks. As excited as fans are for this project, they want the next video game, or at least some news or confirmation of it. Sony needs to show something, especially after the 20th anniversary left fans wanting. State of Play could feature anything, even a teaser trailer, that at least tells fans God of War is coming and perhaps gives them a hint of what to expect from Kratos and Atreus’ story.

