PlayStation Store Sale Offers Discounts on Hellblade, Fe, Origins, and Tons More

The latest weekly sale for the US PlayStation Store once again brings incredible deals for players looking to increase their gaming library a bit. Whether you’re looking for an RPG experience with Assassin’s Creed Origins, or simply looking for a more soothing gameplay experience with the magical Fe, there is definitely a lot of options this week for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita users.

To make things a little bit easier, we’re going to break it down between the three platforms of choice starting with the most recent PlayStation 4. If you’re looking to save a few bucks, we’ve got you covered. Let’s get started.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlayStation 4

2Dark – $8.99

Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition – $2.99

Aces of the Luftwaffe – $2.49

Adult Swim Games Starter Pack – $19.99

A Hat in Time – $23.99

Alteric – $2.49

Arizona Sunshine – $19.99

Asemblance – $2.39

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $29.99

Bad Apple Wars – $19.99

Bastion – $3.74

Batman: The Enemy Within – $12.49

Boiling Bolt – $7.19

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back – $9.99

Cities: Skylines – $23.99

Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink – $3.74

Danganronpa 1*2 Reload – $23.99

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls – $14.99

Dark Arcana: The Carnival – $3.74

Deadcore – $2.39

de Blob – $3.99

Elite Dangerous: Horizons Season Pass – $17.99

End Space – $9.99

Fe – $14.99

Forced – $4.49

Gang Beasts – $14.99

Headlander – $9.99

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $20.99

Hidden Legend Dragon – $11.99

Hob – $14.99

Inside – $5.99

Joe’s Diner – $5.99

Jydge – $7.49

Killing Floor 2 – $14.99

Last Day of June – $11.99

Life is Strange: Before the Storm – $10.19

Lords of the Fallen – $3.99

Lost Sea – $2.99

Mecho Tales – $3.99

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes – $4.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $14.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – $9.99

Metal Slug 3 – $4.49

Metal Slug Anthology – $9.99

Metrico+ – $4.19

Mystik Belle – $10.49

Neurovoider – $8.39

Nex Machina – $5.99

Nine Parchments – $9.99

Observer – $14.99

Okami HD – $13.99

Outlast 2 – $8.99

Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $7.24

Out of Ammo – $11.99

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – $29.99

Pineview Drive – $8.99

Plague Road – $3.99

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier – $11.99

Team Ape – $14.99

Poi – $4.99

Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes – $5.99

Raiden V: Director’s Cut – $17.49

Rainbow Moon – $2.99

Rain World – $9.99

Rise & Shine – $7.49

RIVE – $4.49

RobotRiot Hyper Edition – $5.59

Save the Ninja Clan – $1.49

School Girl/Zombie Hunter – $23.99

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter – $14.99

Skylar & Flux – $4.49

Star Wars Battlefront II – $29.99

SteamWorld Dig 2 – $14.99

Steep – $29.99

Subterrain – $5.09

The Mummy Demastered– $13.99

The Sexy Brutale – $5.99

The Surge Complete – $29.99

A Walk in the Park – $11.99

The Talos Principle – $14.99

The Technomancer – $9.99

The Walking Dead Collection – $34.99

Tiny Troopers Joint Ops – $2.39

Titan Souls – $4.49

Toki Tori 2+ – $2.99

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ – $35.99

Rainbow Six Siege – $35.99

The Division – $14.99

Touhou Double Focus – $3.99

Touhou Genso Rondo – $8.99

Touhou Genso Wanderer – $24.99

Touhou Kobuto V – $20.99

Typoman – $3.89

Vaccine – $6.99

Virginia – $2.49

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide – $7.99

Warlock vs Shadows – $4.19

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows – $17.99

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $14.99

Zotrix – $2.99

PlayStation 3/PlayStation Vita

PlayStation 3

Abyss Odyssey – $2.99

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi – $5.99

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance – $5.99

Metal Gear Solid 2 – $7.49

Metal Gear Solid 3 – $7.49

Metal Gear Solid 4 – $9.99

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection – $19.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain – $9.99

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes – $4.99

XBlaze – $11.99

PlayStation Vita

Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ – $11.99

Collar X Malice – $19.99

Metal Gear Solid 2 – $7.49

Metal Gear Solid 3 – $7.49

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection – $14.99

Norn9: Var Commons – $11.99

Period Cube ~Shackles of Amadeus~ – $19.99

XBlaze – $11.99

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $11.99

Our recommendation:

Our title spotlight is Assassin’s Creed Origins. This game was the perfect comeback for a staling franchise. From constant post-launch content updates to keep players coming back, to the effortless and vast story over the expansive lands of ancient Egypt. There was nothing about this game that wasn’t stunning.

Here’s a blurb from our full review:

All in all, Assassin’s Creed Origins offers a truly stunning game experience that is unique, yet familiar at the same time. Origins is the comeback title that many veterans of this long-standing franchise have been begging for and we’ve finally got it. A thrilling story, immersive and dynamic environments, characters you truly can’t help but to admire and care for – Origins is it. It’s the game that Assassin’s Creed fans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in.