PlayStation Store Summer Sale: Top 10 PS4 and PS5 Games to Pick Up

PlayStation is currently in the midst of holding one of its biggest sales of the year on the PlayStation Store. The marketplace's annual Summer Sale is one where Sony discounts literally hundreds of games across both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Luckily, if you're someone who doesn't want to pour through every page of the sale to see each game that might be on sale, we've got you covered. Below you can find ten of the most notable titles that might be worth adding to your own personal collection, assuming that you might not already own them. Conversely, if you would like to dig through the PlayStation Store sale on your own, you can find the official list of every game included in the promotion right here. Just keep in mind that this sale, in particular, will only be lasting until later this month on Wednesday, August 18.

The Last of Us Part II Naughty Dog's critically acclaimed sequel, The Last of Us Part II, is one of the more notable PlayStation-exclusive titles in this sale. Although the game has been discounted in the past, as part of this Summer Sale, it has been marked down to 25% off of its normal value. If you have been meaning to pick this one up for some time, now is as good of a time as any to add it to your library. Price: $24.99

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has been out for almost two years at this point, but its inclusion in this sale is notable because of a recent development with the game. Earlier this summer, Respawn Entertainment pushed out a next-gen update for the title, meaning that it now runs even better on PlayStation 5. So if you happen to own a PS5 and haven't yet played this stellar game, you should absolutely look to pick it up. Price: $19.99

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade The new, PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, known as Intergrade, just released earlier this summer in June. Despite being so new, it has also now been added to this ongoing Summer Sale. Although the discount on it isn't a vast one, if you're looking to pick it up for less than its normal price, now is your chance. Price: $49.69

MLB The Show 21 Yet another new release from 2021, MLB The Show 21 has been marked down to one of its lowest prices since arriving back in April. If you're finding yourself hankering for a new sports title, this is currently one of the best that you can play. Price: $40.19, $49.69

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Last year's incredibly popular action-adventure title Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been brought down to one of its lowest prices yet as part of this Summer Sale. Best of all, whether you're looking to play it on PS4 or PS5, the value of this game is the same and will give you access to both versions. Price: $29.99

Mortal Kombat 11 Even though developer NetherRealm Studios just announced that it would be ending support for Mortal Kombat 11, this is absolutely one of the best fighting games that have been released in recent years. If you haven't played for yourself, now is definitely the time to pick it up. And if you have been instead simply been holding out to buy the DLC, it has also been marked down as part of this sale as well. Price: $14.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 has already sold close to 40 million copies, so there's a good chance that you might already own Rockstar's latest title. Still, if you have yet to pick it up, now might be the time to finally buy one of the most critically acclaimed video games of the past decade. Price: $34.99 (Ultimate Edition)

Persona 5 Royal If you're hungry for an RPG, Persona 5 Royal is likely the single best game of its genre on PlayStation. This expanded and enhanced version of the original Persona 5 was only just released last year and can now be copped for over half off of its normal retail price. Price: $26.99

Rainbow Six Siege Rainbow Six Siege might very well be the best game of this entire sale. Not long after pushing out the new next-gen upgrade for PS5, Ubisoft has now included its ever-popular multiplayer shooter in this Summer Sale. The bewildering part is that the Deluxe Edition of the game is available for a mere $10, which is 75% off from its typical value. Don't miss out on this one. Price: $9.99