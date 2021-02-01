PlayStation Celebrates 25 Years of Tomb Raider

PlayStation celebrated 25 years of Tomb Raider on Twitter. Fans started pouring in on social media to share their favorite moments from the series. All the way up from the original to titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider. There’s so much Lara Croft to enjoy over the last quarter of a century. In fact, it would seem that all of those PS1 mascots are having their moment in the sun. Crash getting a genuine sequel that adapts the classic gameplay. Spyro getting a remastered trilogy. Parappa The Rapper getting a new coat of paint as well. Now, we all wait until the eventual continuation of the modern Tomb Raider games, because you know it can’t be far behind.

Aaron Greenberg actually mentioned the series when speaking with Kinda Funny Games back in 2017. When it comes to genre fatigue, the Microsoft exec wasn’t worried in the slightest. Here we are and the franchise is still going strong.

Tomb Raider turns 25 this year. What was your first adventure with Lara? pic.twitter.com/Zs5chXyK5S — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 31, 2021

"The challenge is that you have to look at the production schedule. You want to make sure that you don't rush the game so that it's not done or not of high quality," Greenberg said. "That is always the number one priority. The challenge with Tomb Raider is if you go a week later you're against Star Wars Battlefront, if you go a week earlier you're against Call of Duty Black Ops III; you go two weeks earlier you're against Halo 5. And then you go late and then you're like well, 'Does the consumer have money left to buy the game?' So there wasn't a better scenario for us except that was the week it wasn't going head-to-head against Call of Duty or Star Wars Battlefront.”

What’s your favorite Tomb Raider game? Let us know in the comments!