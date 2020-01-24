New Version of PlayStation VR Releasing This Year, VR Company Says

Sony is apparently planning on releasing a new version of its PlayStation VR headset, according to a new report claiming to have knowledge of the company’s 2020 plans. Immersive VR Edutcation, a company specializing in both virtual and augmented reality that’s known for works like Titanic VR and Apollo 11 HD, recently released a financial report which is said to have made mention of an updated PSVR headset. It’s unclear whether this updated headset would be considered at PSVR 2 or something along those lines, but the report seems sure that it’s releasing in 2020 whatever it may be.

Tech Briefly reported on the financial release from Immersive VR Education and quoted a relevant part from the report that mentioned Sony’s PSVR plans. The report referenced the release of the PlayStation 5 which we already know is coming later this year before moving on to discuss the updated PSVR headset and the implications it’ll have for VR users.

“In 2020, Sony will release PlayStation 5 and a new version of the PlayStation VR headset (PSVR), which will further expand the high-end VR user base – the group intends to support this device with its current software package,” the release from Immersive VR Education reportedly said.

This is far from the first mention of an upgraded version of the PSVR setup that we’ve seen. Patents filed by Sony appeared to hint at its plans for the future of PSVR, possibly in connection to the PlayStation 5, but nothing official has come of those yet.

Seeing an updated PSVR headset mentioned by a VR company adds some credibility to the rumors, but as we’ve seen before, companies themselves aren’t exempt to taking stock in and extrapolating on rumors or theories. The president of HTC China recently shared slides from a presentation that mentioned a new Left for Dead game, but Valve shot down any talks about a new Left for Dead project. It’s believed this reference to a new Left for Dead game was the result of numerous Left for Dead rumors and theories which eventually were interpreted as fact.

Sony’s next big VR game it has in the works is Marvel’s Iron Man VR, a game that’ll let players live out their Iron Man fantasies by using the hero’s best tech and powers. That game was originally supposed to release in February, but a recent announcement confirmed that its release date had been pushed back to May.