PlayStation VR Sales Surpass Three Million

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that it has sold-through more than three million PlayStation VR units, and has seen over 21.9 million software sales on the platform.

Launching back in October 2016, it notably took Sony’s VR headset eight months to sell one million units. Since its early days of stock issues, the PlayStation VR is readily available, and now a year and two months later it has added another two million in sales before it’s even two years old. It’s far from gangbusters, and far from foundational numbers by Sony Standards, but it’s not bad for a piece of novel and premium hardware that Sony has mostly treated as a smaller side thing.

In addition to updated PlayStation VR sales numbers, Sony also divulged the system’s most-played games, which is perhaps unsurprisingly helmed by Skyrim VR:

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR PlayStation VR Worlds Rec Room Resident Evil 7: Biohazard The Playroom VR Job Simulator Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Batman: Arkham VR Farpoint Superhot VR

Skyrim being at the top isn’t very surprising when you consider just how much the base game has sold and each of its later ports. However, while it being top speaks to its continued relevance and staying power, it also speaks to the lack of compelling games on the platform, which has been an issue mostly since launch, and has only gotten worse.

As Sony notes, there are multiple PlayStation VR titles poised to arrive later this year – Astro Bot Mission, Blood & Truth, Firewall Zero Hour, Deracine, and more — however, none of these titles are going to push hardware. And until Sony releases a system-seller or two, the PlayStation VR’s lifetime sales will be lucky to reach 10 million by the end of its lifetime.

Lastly, in order to celebrate the sales announcement, Sony announced the release date for a pair of upcoming exclusives: Creed: Rise to Glory and Evasion. The former will arrive on September 25, while the latter will hit on October 9.

