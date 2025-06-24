Pocketpair’s New Never Grave Game Is Skipping Early Access

Early Access releases have become a way for developers and publishers to gain valuable insight before a game is fully released to the public. The practice has become increasingly common over the last few years, allowing players to get their hands on a game earlier than they might have otherwise. Early Access was originally the plan for Never Grave: The Witch and the Curse, a new game that’s being published by Pocketpair, the company best known for Palworld. It seems plans are changing, and the game will no longer have an Early Access period. However, this is actually good news.

In a post on the game’s official Steam page, Frontside 180 discussed the demo for Never Grave. The demo has now been removed, but it seems the developer gained great feedback during the time it was available. Apparently, this information was so beneficial that Early Access became somewhat redundant, and a decision was made to launch as a 1.0 release, instead. Frontside 180 has announced that it will be releasing the game on platforms other than Steam now as well, with Never Grave slated to arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. All versions will support multiplayer crossplay.

the cursed hate allows the witch to possess enemies she encounters

“Due to the valuable feedback from many players during the demo period, we have decided to deliver the game in its complete form, rather than in staged Early Access. The development team is currently making final adjustments to ensure that you receive the best gaming experience from day one,” reads the announcement on the game’s Steam page.

As of this writing, Never Grave does not have a release date, but it seems that could change soon. For those that haven’t been keeping tabs on the game, Never Grave features a mash-up of Metroidvania and roguelite elements. Players take on the role of a witch seeking revenge against those who ruined her kingdom. Her quest sees the witch allied with a cursed hat, which not only helps to bring her back from certain death, but also helps her possess the enemies she comes across. The witch can then use the abilities of these enemies to help her take down other opponents.

From everything shown so far, Never Grave: The Witch and the Curse seems pretty promising. The game’s 2D graphics and animation look sharp, and there are even some building elements that will help players plan for future runs as they explore the game’s world. The fact that Frontside 180 is skipping Early Access seems to bode well for the full release, and bringing it to multiple platforms should give players more options when it comes to multiplayer partners. Hopefully the finished product can deliver an experience that appeals to fans of both the Metroidvania and roguelite genres.

