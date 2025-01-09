Path of Exile 2 Patch Notes Revealed for First Update of 2025

The first new update for Path of Exile 2 in 2025 has now been released. Since its launch almost exactly one month ago, developer Grinding Gear Games has let loose a couple of small updates for its hit action RPG. In recent weeks, however, patches have slowed down, likely as a result of the holiday season putting things on pause for a bit. Fortunately, with 2025 now in full swing, a new update for PoE 2 has been quick to arrive and has brought with it some important fixes.

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC, update version 0.1.0f for Path of Exile 2 isn’t all that extensive. Essentially the entirety of this patch is dedicated to squashing bugs related to gameplay, monsters, or specific abilities. Some tweaks have also been made to the PS5 version of PoE 2 to prevent crashes. Other than this, there’s not much else that has been done on the update, but it should still be a welcome addition to those who are playing the game regularly.

To view everything that has been altered in greater detail, you can find the full patch notes for this new Path of Exile 2 update attached below.