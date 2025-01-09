Path of Exile 2 Patch Notes Revealed for First Update of 2025

The first new update for Path of Exile 2 in 2025 has now been released. Since its launch almost exactly one month ago, developer Grinding Gear Games has let loose a couple of small updates for its hit action RPG. In recent weeks, however, patches have slowed down, likely as a result of the holiday season putting things on pause for a bit. Fortunately, with 2025 now in full swing, a new update for PoE 2 has been quick to arrive and has brought with it some important fixes.
Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC, update version 0.1.0f for Path of Exile 2 isn’t all that extensive. Essentially the entirety of this patch is dedicated to squashing bugs related to gameplay, monsters, or specific abilities. Some tweaks have also been made to the PS5 version of PoE 2 to prevent crashes. Other than this, there’s not much else that has been done on the update, but it should still be a welcome addition to those who are playing the game regularly.
To view everything that has been altered in greater detail, you can find the full patch notes for this new Path of Exile 2 update attached below.
Path of Exile 2 Update 0.1.0f Patch Notes
- Fixed a bug where Rare monsters could pause Delirium mist for an extended period of time, even before touching the Mirror of Delirium. This could result in opening a mirror and having no monsters spawn, or the mist not expanding fully. In addition, Delirium mist is now paused for 10 seconds when opening a Strongbox (previously 5). Note that unrelated to Delirium Mist, further changes to Strongboxes will be made in an upcoming patch to make them less terrible.
- Fixed a bug where “increased effect of small Passive Skills in Radius” on Time-Lost Jewels was affected by increases and reductions to modifier effect, such as through The Adorned Unique Jewel.
- Fixed a bug where if a player changed their maximum life, energy shield or mana (such as through equipping and unequipping items) their current life, energy shield, mana, overcapped mana, or overcapped energy shield would also increase.
- Fixed a bug where overcapped life from Life Remnants would be erased whenever maximum life changed (such as from levelling up or weapon swapping).
- Fixed a bug where the projectiles of Zalmarath, the Colossus’ knife attack were incorrectly positioned on top of the player.
- Fixed a bug where aftershocks of Rolling Slam were not dealing damage.
- Fixed a bug where Ritual Altars could sometimes fail to activate.
- Fixed a bug where Xesht, We That Are One could sometimes endlessly throw hands.
- Fixed a bug where the Mad Wolf of Ogham quest could be incompletable if you travelled to Act 2 by other means than talking to The Hooded One.
- Fixed a bug where many Precursor Tablet modifier descriptions did not display when hovering over Maps in radius of the completed Tower.
- Fixed a client crash that could occur after entering Demon Form while fighting Zarokh, the Temporal.
- Fixed a client crash that could occur with Fiery Death Support in party-play.
- Fixed a client crash that could occur on PlayStation 5.