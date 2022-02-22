Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Update Adds New Colosseum Feature

A new update is now live in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch, bringing the game up to version 1.2.0. While most of the game’s updates so far have focused on bug fixes, this one adds some welcome new multiplayer options! Namely, players can now check out a new Colosseum feature, which allows players to battle using custom rulesets. Players will now have the option of setting level requirements, the number of Pokemon used, and more. Union Rooms have also received new functions, and Pokemon obtained through illicit means have been banned from battles and trades.

Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released February 21, 2022)

Union Room functions have been expanded. The maximum number of players you can play with via local orinternet communication in Union Rooms has been increased to eight. Also,by selecting Greeting or Capsule Decorations, you can show each otheryour Trainer Cards or Capsule Decorations.

Additional Colosseum battle feature has been added. Enter the Colosseum on the 2nd floor of a Pokémon Center to battle with other players using custom rulesets. In the Colosseum, you can set rules, such as the number ofPokémon to send into battle as well as their levels, and play SingleBattles, Double Battles, or Multi Battles via local or internetcommunication.

Pokémon Trading and Battles Some Pokémon acquired via unintended methods or illicit modification now cannot be used in Link Trades or Link Battles.

Fixed some issues for more pleasant gameplay.

While many Pokemon fans have been spending time with Pokemon Legends: Arceus over the last few weeks, it’s nice to see that The Pokemon Company hasn’t forgotten about Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl! Fans are still waiting to see the game updated with Pokemon Home functionality, but it’s possible we could learn more later this week. Pokemon Day is February 27th, and The Pokemon Company is planning to make multiple announcements throughout the week. In the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl right here.

Have you played Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl? Are you happy with today’s update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!