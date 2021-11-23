Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Cloning Glitch Discovered

Back in the days of Pokemon Red and Blue, players discovered a glitch that allowed them to create duplicate items, such as Rare Candies. It appears that Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a similar glitch on Nintendo Switch, allowing players to “clone” a Pokemon, as well as the item it is currently holding! The glitch was discovered and shared on Twitter by user @Kevinfor5, and it takes a few steps, but if players pull it off right, they’ll copy one Pokemon while deleting another. Players that want to pull this off should be careful they don’t delete the Pokemon they want to copy!

Twitter user @orcastraw has provided a video showing how to pull off the glitch, which can be found embedded below.

Here is: How to Clone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, discovered by @kevinfor5 https://t.co/BZmxttLfvP pic.twitter.com/eUH4nblz8v — Kalin Molinas (@Katy_Mayy) November 23, 2021

Following @orcastraw’s Tweet, @Kevinfor5 explained that he encountered the glitch purely by accident. I haven’t tried the glitch for myself, but several other Twitter users confirmed in the comments that they were also able to pull off this method. User @DRKLCNS has also pointed out that scrolling to the glitched area at the bottom of the box will cause the game to freeze, so that’s something else readers might want to keep in mind.

While this glitch might seem familiar to longtime fans of the series, there’s one major difference between the modern era and the days of Pokemon Red and Blue: Nintendo now has a way of fixing this type of glitch. Given that, it seems like a safe bet that this one will be patched out pretty quickly, especially since it’s now spreading a lot online. Cloning rare Pokemon goes against the intent of the game, and The Pokemon Company really doesn’t like that sort of thing. As such, fans interested in trying this one out for themselves will want to do so quickly, before a new update is announced!

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

