Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Brings Back Classic Easter Egg Viewable Once Per Year

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players can experience a classic easter egg from the original “Gen 4” Pokemon games, but only if they visit an area of the game before midnight. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are “faithful remakes” of the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games released 15 years ago. While the games have received some decent upgrades via the Grand Underground and Super Contest features, it also has retained much of the charm and feel of the original games.

One way the new Pokemon games pay homage to the originals is through a unique Easter egg that’s only viewable today. Pokemon Diamond and Pearl director Junichi Masuda celebrated his birthday in the game via a special visual effect of glittering diamond dust that only appears when players visited Snowpoint City on January 12th. The developers from ILCA who worked on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl recreated this effect in the new games, with players noting a special sparkling diamond effect at the city today. The effect will only appear through the end of the day, so players should visit today or they’ll have to wait a full calendar year to see the effect again.

Junichi Masuda is one of the most influential people associated with the Pokemon franchise, having worked on nearly every single Pokemon game since the original Pokemon Red and Green games. While Masuda originally served as the composer for the early Pokemon games, he’s directed several of the more recent games. Masuda is credited as one of the two directors for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl along with Yuichi Ueda.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the first of two Pokemon games released in a very short window of time. Later this month, The Pokemon Company will release Pokemon Legends: Arceus, a new style of Pokemon game that makes radical changes to the familiar formula of Pokemon games. Set in the “ancient Hisui region” (a version of the Sinnoh region, but hundreds of years in the past), the game will feature players interacting with and battling against Pokemon in the wild on a single screen. Battles will take place “in real time” and Pokemon can directly attack the human player character in a first for the franchise.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is available now. Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on January 28.