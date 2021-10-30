Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Could Feature New Shiny Hunting Method

It seems like Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl may be mixing up the formula quite a bit when it comes to the process of catching shiny Pokemon. Although The Pokemon Company hasn’t yet confirmed that it will be making any alterations when it comes to shinies in Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, one leaker has teased that big changes could be in store when the pair of games launch in a little under a month.

Within the past few days, a leaker that goes by the name “Chinese Riddler” began teasing a handful of features that could soon be coming to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Much like this leaker’s name suggests, these teases were in the form of riddles, meaning that nothing was outright divulged. One of the “riddles” in question that dropped this past week involved the Pal Park, which is a region from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl that allowed players to re-catch Pokemon they may have owned in older games. This area will be returning in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but based on this tease from the leaker, it will be altered in some pretty big ways.

How lucky !🤩 pic.twitter.com/cGTmPP6E3H — Khu Beating Around The Bush (@Riddler_Khu) October 26, 2021

The reason why a number of fans think that the Pal Park could now involve shiny Pokemon comes from a tweet that arrived later on. This insider in question ended up sharing an image of a Shiny Ponyta with the caption, “How lucky!” While the message itself didn’t relate directly with the Pal Park, many in the Pokemon community began theorizing that the location in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will allow players to catch rare Pokemon, such as shinies, rather than old Pokemon that they used to own. At this point, we haven’t heard exactly what the Pal Park will have in store in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which means that the are will seemingly be much different than in the original titles.

Of course, given the nature of this rumor, it’s important to take everything expressed here with a grain of salt. Even though this leaker in question has been correct in the past when it comes to information related to upcoming Pokemon titles, until the developers of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl confirm these alterations, we shouldn’t assume anything just yet.

That being said, with both Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl releasing so soon, we should start to hear more about each title in the coming weeks. Assuming you didn’t already have the Diamond and Pearl remakes circled on your calendar, both games are poised to arrive next month on November 19, exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

What do you think about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl making potential changes to the shiny hunting format? Is this something you’re open to? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

