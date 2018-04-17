Jailbroken iPhone Turns Every Call Into a Pokemon Battle

Pokemon fans can turn every phone call into a miniature Pokemon battle…provided they’re willing to jailbreak their iPhone.

A Reddit user named “FrozenPenguinToaster” recently posted a 15 second video of a new feature he designed for jailbroken iPhones. The tweak changes the incoming phone screen into an awesome retro Pokemon battle screen, complete with 8-bit graphics. You can check out the full video of the new feature up above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only does the tweak play the Pokemon battle song as a ring tone, players can also choose whether to fight (accept the call) or run (reject the call). The screen also displays the caller’s name as a Trainer name, adding a little bit of extra fun to the call. Eventually, iPhone users who add this tweak will be able to customize trainer appearances based on contact lists and even change which Pokemon come out to battle you. The designer of the feature is also looking for a way for the incoming caller’s name and contact info to always be displayed on screen.

Of course, this isn’t an official iPhone feature – neither the Pokemon Company nor Apple has signed off on it. So, if you want your phone calls to be transformed into a Pokemon battle, you’ll have to be willing to jailbreak your iPhone….something that’s not exactly popular anymore. Hopefully, Apple sees the popularity of this video and decides to impliment something a bit more official in the future, because this feature is almost worth jailbreaking an iPhone over.

For those looking for less controversial ways to show off your Pokemon pride, the Apple App store has Pokemon ringtones and stickers that can be used in text messages. There’s also apps like Pokemon Go or Pokemon Shuffle that can also give your phone some extra Pokemon use.

Do you wish this was an official iPhone feature? Let us know in the comment section below!