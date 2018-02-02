GameStop’s Distribution of Legendary Pokemon Palkia and Dialga Starts Today

The year of the Legendary Pokemon has officially begun.

Pokemon trainers can head to their local GameStop location and pick up a code that will unlock either a Dialga or a Palkia in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon and Pokemon Sun and Moon. The giveaway officially kickstarts the “Legendary Pokemon” event that will run throughout the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Palkia and Dialga are the mascot Pokemon for Pokemon Diamond and Pearl and have control over space and time, respectively. Both Pokemon are considered to be immensely powerful and have dangerous signature moves.

As part of the giveaway, the Pokemon Company also published a video in which Game Freak developers Shigeki Morimoto, Kazumasa Iwao, and Shigeru Ohmori discuss the Pokemon’s origins. “I remember when [the developers] went to present their ideas to [Junichi] Masuda, they turned off all the lights and had everyone get under their desks so it was like they were retelling the myth inside a cave or something,” Ohmori says in the video.

Which Pokemon you unlock depends on which Pokemon game you have. Players will unlock Palkia in Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Ultra Sun, while Dialga will be unlocked in Pokemon Moon and Pokemon Ultra Moon. Palkia or Dialga will also have a Golden Bottle Cap if you use the code in the Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon games.

In order to unlock the Pokemon, simply follow the directions below:

Select Mystery Gift on the main menu. Select Receive Gift. Select Get with Code/Password, then Yes, and then Yes again to connect to the internet. Enter your code. Watch as you receive Palkia or Dialga. Speak to the delivery person in any Pokémon Center to pick up your Palkia or Dialga. Be sure to save your game!

The reason that players can only obtain one of the two Pokemon via the code is because players can capture the other by traveling through an Ultra Wormhole in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Dialga can be found by entering in a green wormhole in Pokemon Ultra Sun, while Palkia can be found in yellow wormholes. When players have both Pokemon on their team, they can also find Giratina in other game by entering yellow wormholes.

Palkia and Dialga are the first of ten months of Pokemon giveaways. Next month, the Pokemon Company plans to release Heatran or Regigigas.