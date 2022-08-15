Pokemon Pledges $25 Million to Help Kids

The Pokemon Company International, which is responsible for the Pokemon brand outside of Asia, has announced its commitment to a minimum of $25 million over the next five years to various organizations specifically dedicated to supporting social equity and improving the lives of kids. This will be donated as money, primarily, but the company will also donate Pokemon Trading Card Game and Pokemon Center products to various organizations.

"The Pokémon Company International is grateful for the opportunity to give back to the communities in which it operates and where Pokémon has been so warmly received since it was first introduced," said Kenji Okubo, president of The Pokemon Company International, as part of the announcement. "Pokémon is a brand that immediately sparks joy and has captured the imaginations of kids around the world for 25 years. With its universal themes of adventure, friendship, and perseverance, it has also been welcomed into the lives of an incredibly diverse fanbase in countries around the world. We are dedicated to leveraging that unique ability and the support we've received from our broad community of Trainers to be a positive force in the lives of children and create a more equitable, inclusive world in which all can flourish."

In terms of which, organizations, exactly will be participating in these initiatives, The Pokemon Company International has listed the initial batch of them on its official website about the pledge. Each of them is intended to be a long-term strategic partner that The Pokemon Company International can support for at least five years total. That said, more organizations that align with the mission statement could be added in the future.

As for the Pokemon franchise more broadly, the new mainline Pokemon video games Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set to release for the Nintendo Switch on November 18th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise in general right here.

