Pokemon Fan Creates Variant Mewtwos for All 18 Types

Over the last 25 years, Mewtwo has become one of the most recognized Pokemon from the franchise. The Psychic-type has compelled fans since the days of Pokemon Red and Green, but it's difficult to say if Mewtwo would have been as enduring if it had been based on one of the other Pokemon types. Earlier this month, artist Harry George on Instagram created different type variants for Squirtle, and now the artist has done the same for Mewtwo, as well! It's really interesting to see the 18 different ways that Mewtwo could be interpreted, and it's clear that a lot of thought went into the process!

The Instagram post from Harry George can be found embedded below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry George Illustration (@_hgillustration_)

It's clear that George worked hard to capture Mewtwo's essence while also channeling details that bring to mind each specific Pokemon-type. None of the types are listed on the post, but a quick glance at each form should help most Pokemon fans decipher which one is intended to be which! There are a lot of little details that should help viewers tell the difference between which is Dragon-type and which is Flying, or which is meant to evoke Steel, and which one is Electric.

In the Pokemon series, there is really only one Mewtwo; the creature was created as a result of experiments conducted with Mew's genetic data on Cinnabar Island. As such, it seems unlikely that Mewtwo will gain any regional variants anytime soon, as it wouldn't quite fit into the narrative of the series. Of course, it's always possible that Team Rocket or another group might try to replicate those experiments, this time with a different Pokemon-type. Given Mewtwo's popularity, it wouldn't be a total surprise to see the creature get a regional variant in this way, and it might end up looking like one of the ones created by George! For now, however, fans will just have to be content with the version that has existed since 1996.

In addition to his takes on Mewtwo and Squirtle, George has created several other pieces of Pokemon fan art. More of the artist's work can be found on their Instagram page, which can be found right here.

Are you a fan of these Mewtwo variants? Which of these fan designs is your personal favorite?