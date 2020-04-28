Pokemon Fans Are Creating Their Own Delightful Takes on Beta Wooper
A lot of work goes into the creation of each and every Pokemon. Throughout the years, a number of designs have been tossed out by The Pokemon Company, or heavily altered before the release of each game. Such is the case with the Water/Ground-type Pokemon, Wooper. Wooper officially debuted back in 2000 in Pokemon Gold and Silver, but the creature made its first appearance in the game's 1999 Space World demo, albeit with a significantly different look! These early sprites recently leaked, and fans have fallen in love with the character's original appearance. Across social media, Pokemon fans have shown their love for the creature through some adorable fan art!
Are you a fan of Wooper's original design? Do you prefer it to the final version? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see how fans have shown their love for Wooper's original design!
The creature definitely would work as a middle evolution!
I wouldn't be apposed to that beta Wooper becoming a middle evolution. #Betawooper #betapokemon #fanart #wooperline #Pokemon #digitalart pic.twitter.com/l2F6juoaYr— Hadican (@hadicansurecan) April 28, 2020
Beta Wooper is becoming a favorite for a lot of fans!
My new fav pokemon, 'beta wooper'. From pokemon gold and silver betas. FYI pic.twitter.com/wgz6dALSSr— Ryan 🤔 (@Pokemanic_Ryan) April 28, 2020
The cuteness is too much.
look at this little beta wooper#Pokemon pic.twitter.com/It0xp4B9GQ— marrii1n (@marrii1n) April 28, 2020
Wooper is, in fact, a good boy.
Wooper is a good boy!— 𝓒𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼 ᵕ̈ (@Evowiii) April 27, 2020
※
【#art #artist #drawing #artwork #illustration #digitalart #draw #betawooper #pokemon #wooper】 pic.twitter.com/vNCPuxSJYg
Booper is a great nickname.
I can't stop thinking about Beta Wooper (Booper). #FanArt #Pokemon #Betawooper pic.twitter.com/2ooImKO1Ae— Boter (@BoterArt) April 26, 2020
The Pokemon fan community hasn't bonded like this since Wooloo's debut.
Woops owo#pokemon #beta #leak #wooper pic.twitter.com/1rPRtQVQty— Calvin (@HireMeGameFreak) April 26, 2020
And here's some love for another unused design, as well!
Just beta design Wooper looking cute and a little appearance of another scrapped Pokémon, Kotora. #pokemon pic.twitter.com/W32XJwfP3l— MementoFunesMori 🔞 (@MFM_Art) April 26, 2020
That is a is a tummy screaming for a rub.
Beta Wooper is cute as heck but I love both versions! #Pokemon #Wooper #Betawooper #Betapokemon #fanart #digitalart pic.twitter.com/DOVnowZ9oD— Hadican (@hadicansurecan) April 26, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.