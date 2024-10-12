Massive Pokemon Leak Reveals Gen 10 and New MMO

It appears Pokemon developer Game Freak has been hacked, and as a result a couple of unannounced Pokemon games have leaked. More specifically, Gen 10 — which is to say, the next mainline Pokemon game — and a new online MMO. Unfortunately, the leak does not include any media of either game, but rather leaks their existence, their codenames, and some details. Meanwhile, source code for older Pokemon games has also leaked online as part of this hack.

The new MMO is reportedly in development under the codename “Synapse” and is being made in collaboration with Game Freak and ILCA. Details on it are scarce, other than that it is an MMO and “battle-focused.” Some sources are also describing the game as similar to Splatoon, but it’s unclear in what ways and where exactly in the leak this is conveyed.

Meanwhile, Pokemon Gen 10 is reportedly being developed under the codename “Gaia.” Like the new MMO, it is being made for the Nintendo Switch 2, which is codenamed Ounce according to this same leak. If this is true, the earliest we will see these games is next year, which is when the Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to release, at least according to a plethora of rumors.

In addition to leaking new games, the leak has flooded the Internet with the source code for both Pokemon Heart Gold and Pokemon Soul Silver, as well as Pokemon Black and White 2.

The origins of this Game Freak leak are currently unclear, but it is quickly being spread all over the Internet. In the process, it has also been validated by a few reliable sources. Meanwhile, accounts that have shared the leak are starting to go private, likely in anticipation that Nintendo and The Pokemon Company will begin to issue DMCA claims. So far, there has no evidence of this happening though.

At the moment of publishing, Game Freak nor The Pokemon Company nor Nintendo have commented on this leak and speculation it has created. We don’t suspect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. While it is hard to question the validity of the leak itself, as it provides overwhelming evidence, including a boatload of personal and private files, it is possible the files are old, and thus potentially inaccurate. For all we know, these projects have been canned, but the files do seem to indicate they are in ongoing development.

