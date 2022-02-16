Pokemon Go Adding Hisuian Electrode and Ball Guy Avatar Item in New Event

This week, Pokemon Go will be hosting a brand-new event called the Poke Ball Pep Rally. As its name implies, the event will be all about Poke Balls, as well as Pokemon that happen to share similar designs! Starting Friday, February 18th at 10 a.m. local time, players will have the opportunity to snag Hisuian Electrode in the game. Hisuian Voltorb was added to coincide with the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus last month, but players are currently unable to evolve it. The Pokemon will require 50 Voltorb Candies to evolve. During the event, players will be able to participate in Timed Research, with Poke Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls as rewards.

While content from Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the main draw for the Poke Ball Pep Rally, the event will also include a fun nod to Pokemon Sword and Shield, as well. Starting Friday, players will be able to obtain an avatar item based on the game’s infamous Ball Guy! The Galar League mascot has become a fan favorite over the last few years, and now players will have the ability to dress as the character.

The Poke Ball theme extends to wild encounters, where players can expect to see several ball-shaped or Poke Ball-inspired Pokemon. The following will appear in the wild:

Voltorb

Hisuian Voltorb

Koffing



Marill

Wailmer

Solosis

Foongus

Jigglypuff

Electrode

Amoongus

Galarian Stunfisk



Last but not least, players will have the chance to obtain even more Poke Balls during the event, as Buddies will bring them Poke Balls as gifts. Players that might be a little light on Poke Balls should have a great opportunity to stock up during this event! The Poke Ball Pep Rally is set to run through Friday, November 25th at 8 p.m. local time.

For those unfamiliar with Hisuian Electrode, it is one of several regional variants introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Like Hisuian Voltorb, it is an Electric/Grass-type, in reference to the fact that the earliest Poke Balls were made from Apricorns. Given how big a role crafting Poke Balls is in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it only made sense that Voltorb and Electrode received Hisuian variants that reflected the change.

Are you looking forward to this week's Poke Ball Pep Rally? Have you been eagerly awaiting Hisuian Electrode's addition to the game?