Pokemon Go’s Adventure Week Start Time, Details Revealed

Pokemon Go‘s Adventure Week begins later today and will give players a bunch of great bonuses and new Field Research to complete.

Weeks after teasing the return of its popular Adventure Week event, Pokemon Go announced that the event will begin today, May 24th, and last through June 5th.

As with last year’s event, Adventure Week will center around Rock-Type Pokemon. Pokemon like Geodude, Lileep, and Nosepass will appear more frequently in the wild and Aerodactyl will appear as a Raid Boss throughout the new event. There will also be some new Field Research tasks to complete, likely revolving around Rock-Type Pokemon.



In addition, players will also get special bonuses for adventuring around their community. Buddy Pokemon will earn Candy four times faster throughout the event and players will get extra XP every time they spin a Photo Disc at a PokeStop or gym. Players can get ten times the normal amount of XP if they visit a PokeStop or Gym that they had never visited before.

Adventure Week was one of the game’s most popular events in 2017 – a great way for the game to usher in the summer months in the United States and get players active in the game once again. By loading up on powerful Rock-Type Pokemon like Golem and Rhydon, Pokemon Go set the stage for the introduction of Legendary Pokemon later in the summer.

One of the big unanswered questions with Adventure Week is which Pokemon will get a new Shiny variant added to the game. Some players are predicting Nosepass (which gets an evolved form in “Gen 4” but is relatively irrelevant in Pokemon Go‘s metagame now) while others are hoping for a Pokemon like Aerodactyl or Geodude.

Pokemon Go is also preparing for several other events later in June. Pokemon Go just announced that they would be adding Aerodactyl as a Research Breakthrough reward starting on June 1st. Also, June’s Community Day Pokemon will be Larvitar, another Rock-Type Pokemon that evolves into one of the strongest Pokemon in the game.

There’s also Pokemon Go Fest and the associated events surrounding that event starting in July.

Adventure Week will begin at 1 PM PT on May 24th. With the Memorial Day weekend coming up, now is the perfect time to start exploring your neighborhood and catch some new Pokemon along the way!