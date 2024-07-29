Pokemon Go Adventure Week Event Will Increase Shiny Rates for Multiple Pokemon

A new event is happening in Pokemon Go later this week, and it’s putting a big focus on hatching Pokemon from Eggs. Adventure Week is set to begin on Friday, August 2nd at 10 a.m. and will run through August 12th at 11:59 p.m. local time. The big highlight of this event is that players can expect increased Shiny odds for various Pokemon that will be hatching from 7 km Eggs, so if players have been waiting on using any Incubators, this should be the perfect opportunity. The following Pokemon will have increased Shiny rates:

Amaura

Archen

Cranidos

Shieldon

Tirtouga

Tyrunt

Unfortunately, none of these Pokemon will be appearing in the wild during the event. However, players will have a chance of finding all six of them through Field Research task encounters in addition to Egg hatches. Players will notice that all of these Pokemon are those that hail from fossils in the main series games. Adventure Week is largely focusing on fossil Pokemon, and players can expect to see examples like Omanyte and Kabuto in the wild. Some Field Research tasks will also reward players with Mega Energy for Aerodactyl, which is good news for those that have yet to Mega Evolve one.

Players in need of some extra Incubators for this event might want to check out some paid Timed Research that will be made available. Priced at $2.00, the paid Timed Research will reward players with two Incubators, one Super Incubator, and encounters with “event-themed Pokemon.” As of this writing, it’s unclear if that will include any of the Pokemon that will have increased Shiny rates during Adventure Week.

Over the last two years, Niantic has been making a concerted effort to get Pokemon Go players outside playing the game, and we’ve seen a lot of focus on Egg hatching as a part of this endeavor. It seems like Adventure Week is no exception, but the plus side is that we’re not seeing any new Pokemon locked behind Egg hatches during this event. Rewarding players with increased Shiny rates definitely seems like a better way to encourage people to play outside, as opposed to making it the only way of finding certain Pokemon!

Are you interested in this Pokemon Go event? Which of these Shiny Pokemon are you hoping to find? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!