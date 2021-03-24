Pokemon Go Reveals April Event Slate, Including New Flower-Crown Pokemon

Pokemon Go is bringing back Flower Crown Pokemon for a new Springtime event. Pokemon Go announced that Chansey,Blissey, and Happiny will all sport flower crowns during its upcoming spring-themed event, which will run during the first full week of April. Several other events were also announced, including an event that will require players to catch pollution-themed Pokemon like Grimer and Trubbish in order to celebrate sustainability. April will also feature a full month of Raid Battles, including the introduction of Therian Forme Tornadus and Therian Form Landorus. Full details about Pokemon Go's April events and features can be found below:

Pokemon Go - April Events

Pokemon Go has announced four events for April:

Spring Week: A springtime celebration will run from April 4 to April 8 and will feature Chansey, Blissey, and Happiny all wearing flower crowns, as well as other spring and Egg-themed surprises.

Rivals Week: This event will run from April 13 to April 18 and will feature Pokemon that are "rivals" (such as Zangoose and Seviper) and will introduce multiple new Pokemon. We're guessing that these new Pokemon could include the fossil Pokemon Tyrunt and Amaura

Sustainability Week: The Sustainability Week is based around raising environmental sustainability and will run from April 20 to April 25. This event will feature pollution-themed Pokemon like Grimer and Trubbish that players will need to capture.

Friendship Day: Saturday, April 24th will feature a brand-new event that celebrates friendship, presumably with friendship between players.

April Raid Pool

April will feature Therian Forme Tornadus and Therian Forme Landorus as new Legendary Pokemon, as well as the return of the Incarnate Formes of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus. The raid rotation is as follows:

Therian Forme Tornadus will appear from March 30 to April 13.

Therian Forme Landorus will appear from April 13 to April 27.

Incarnate Formes of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus will appear starting on April 27,

Mega-Evolved Pokemon appearing in April will include the following:

Mega Houndoom, Mega Manectric, and Mega Abomasnow will appear until April 4.

A new Mega-Evolved Pokemon will appear in raids beginning on April 4 and will continue to appear throughout the month.

Mega Gengar and Mega Manectric will appear from April 5 to April 20.

Mega Venusaur and Mega Abomasnow will appear starting on April 20.

Pokemon Spotlight Hours

April's Spotlight Hours will include the following:

April 6: Buneary; Double Candy bonus for transferring Pokemon

Buneary; Double Candy bonus for transferring Pokemon April 13 : Mankey; Double XP bonus for evolving Pokemon

: Mankey; Double XP bonus for evolving Pokemon April 20: Grimer; Double Stardust for catching Pokemon

Grimer; Double Stardust for catching Pokemon April 27: Finneon; Double XP for catching Pokemon

Community Day - Snivy

This month's Community Day will feature Snivy. When a Servine is evolved into Serperior during the event, it will learn the Grass-type move Frenzy Plant, a hallmark of past Community Days. While not announced, this will also very likely serve as the introduction of Shiny Snivy to the game.