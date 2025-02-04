Pokemon Go Battle League Brings Back Love Cup After Hiatus

Last year’s February Go Battle League lineup in Pokemon Go had a noticeable absence. The Love Cup, a Valentine’s Day themed contest, did not make an appearance during 2024’s World of Wonders season. This color-based cup, which features only red and pink Pokemon, was introduced in 2021 and quickly became a fan favorite contest due to its relatively unique ruleset creating a fun challenge. After being mysteriously absent last year, the Go Battle League Love Cup is returning in 2025 and players are excited to see it on the schedule once again.

With only pink and red Pokemon allowed, the Love Cup creates a challenge for trainers to solve in the PvP space. The cup also brings in a CP cap of 1500, standard for the Graet League editions of special cups in the Battle League. Like any repeat cup, the Love Cup in Pokemon Go has some established heavy hitters that trainers will see time and again in the PvP arena. However, the gap year means that things have changed a bit more than usual since the last Love Cup. Specifically, players think that events like Slowpoke Community Day might have introduced more Slowbro action into the mix.

The 2025 Pokemon Go Love Cup runs for two weeks from February 4th to February 18th. This gives trainers two weeks to decide on a love-themed team to win the day. With the return of this fan-favorite cup, trainers are debating how much the 2025 strategy should shift from what we last saw during the 2023 Love Cup.

Most Popular Pokemon for the Pokemon Go Love Cup

There are plenty of pink and red Pokemon to choose from when building that CP 1500 team for the Go Battle League Love Cup. However, when considering the ideal lineup, trainers will want to consider the most popular choices for the meta. Whether players want to lean in to what’s popular or build a team to take down the most common contenders, prepping for the 2025 return of the Love Cup requires a look at the meta.

Some of the Love Cup’s heavy hitters

When looking at players planning their Love Cup teams and what lineups have been popular in prior years, these Pokemon are the most popular choices to lead teams for this cup. That means trainers should be ready to face them in battle, as they will likely make an appearance.

Lickilicky

Miltank

Clefable

Galarian Slowbro

Hisuian Electrode

Skeledirge

Scrafty

Bruxish

Krookodile

Chansey

It’s possible that some of these Pokemon will wind up on the banned list, which hasn’t been formally released. However, datamines suggest that some standbys like Skeledirge and Bruxish might wind up being banned from the Love Cup this year. If that’s the case, the meta might look a little different than fans are expecting it to.

Either way, Pokemon fans have a chance to celebrate the month of love by using their favorite pink or red Pokemon in this special Go Battle League event. With two weeks of Love Cup action to look forward to, trainers can even try out a few different teams of CP 1500 pink and red Pokemon to see what works best to rack up wins and earn those Go Battle League rewards.