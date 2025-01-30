Pokemon Go’s Pokedex Just Got an Overhaul

As Pokemon Go rapidly approaches its 10th birthday, the app continues to introduce new features and adjust existing ones. For many fans, these changes are met with trepidation. Recent updates, including last year’s avatar overhaul, have left many players feeling disappointed. But despite mixed feedback to many recent changes, Niantic continues to adapt Pokemon Go. Most recently, players have noticed a significant visual and organizational change to the game’s Pokedex, with mixed reactions.

Like any Pokemon game, Pokemon Go keeps a handy list of all the available creatures trainers can catch. As of yesterday, many players have received an update to the appearance and structure of the Pokemon Go Pokedex. The major change is the landing page, which now shows a larger, full color banner for each regional Dex. The banners showcase images of that region’s starters, as well as a quick look at how much of the regional dex that players has completed.

The homepage isn’t the only part of the Pokemon Go Pokedex that’s been updated, however. Players have also noticed that several categories housed in the old dex are no longer available, including the 3 Star dex list and Costume Pokemon dex. It also appears to be trickier to track Lucky Pokemon in the new format, something that Lucky collectors aren’t happy to see. Niantic hasn’t posted an official blog post about this new feature, however, so it’s hard to say if that’s the long-term plan or simply a quirk at rollout.

In fact, while trainers were upset to see certain categories missing from the update, it looks like Niantic might still be tweaking the feature. While some users have yet to see the new Pokedex roll out at all, others note that theirs was showing the updated version earlier but has since reverted. As of now, it seems like the rollout of the newly revised Pokedex may still be in flux.

Even so, fan reactions aren’t all bad for those who have the updated version. Many appreciate the updated visuals, which are certainly more pleasing to look at than the old version that jumps right to the tiny Pokemon pictures. While others note that the dex seems laggy when scrolling through, that and the missing categories seem to be the major complaints this time around.

On the positive side, many trainers are happy to see that the new individual Pokemon page design lists every available version of each Pokemon. This makes it easier to quickly check whether a Pokemon is Shiny and, if so, whether or not the trainer has caught it before. Similarly, this new page is where trainers can find XXL, XXS, Shadow, and other variations, including costumes.

Although players are definitely hoping that the 3 Star and Costume dex options come back as the feature is finalized, overall this seems to be one of the better Pokemon Go updates in recent memory. It gives the Pokedex a visual refresh and some quality of life improvements, and most of the information players want is still there – so long as those specialized lists come back as things settle down.