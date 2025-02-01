Pokemon Go Hoopa Unbound Raid Day Suggests Promising Future for Remote Raids

The Pokemon Go Dual Destiny promo video strongly hinted that the mythical Pokemon Hoopa would prominently feature this season. While Hoopa has technically been available in Pokemon Go since its two forms were introduced in 2021, it’s been a while since players have had a chance to catch it. Hoopa Confined was part of a Special Research in 2021 and hasn’t returned since, whereas Hoopa Unbound was featured in a 2021 Raid Event. Now, trainers will finally have another chance to take on Hoopa Unbound with the upcoming Hoopa Unbound Raid Day in Pokemon Go.

Like many Mythical Pokemon, Hoopa can’t be traded. That means anyone who missed out on its first appearance will want to take advantage of these 2025 opportunities to catch one. This year’s Hoopa Unbound Raid Day will take place on Saturday, February 15th from 2 PM to 2 PM local time. Sounds like a great opportunity for a Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day excursion – though leaving the house is optional thanks to the Remote Raid-ability during the event.

A look back at the promo for Hoopa’s Pokemon Go debut in 2021

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like this second Raid appearance will add Shiny Hoopa Unbound to the game, which is frustrating to some players who want a better reason to Raid a Pokemon they may already have. Despite this frustration, it’s likely many trainers will want to partake in the Raid since Hoopa Unbound is still a rare catch.

Pokemon Go Hoopa Unbound Raid Day Event Bonuses

During the Hoopa Unbound Raid Day event, the main feature will of course be more frequent appearances of Hoopa Unbound in Raids. It will be a 5-star Raid, and players will be able to participate in these Raids remotely. Here are the other event bonuses that will be live on February 15th from 2 PM – 5 PM local time:

Up to 5 additional Free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Disks

Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from February 14th at 5 PM PST to February 15th at 8 PM PST

Increased Remote Raids have long been a request from the Pokemon Go community, so it’s nice to see that the limit will be increased, even if temporarily. This, alongside finally allowing for remote Shadow Raids, suggests that Niantic might be finally letting up on their strict limitations for Remote Raiding.

Remote Raids aren’t the only thing players can spend money on during this upcoming Raid Day event. In addition to the standard bonuses, there will be a paid event ticket for trainers who want to add more to their Hoopa Unbound Raid Day experience in Pokemon Go.

Paid Event Ticket Bonuses

Paid Event tickets in pokemon go aren’t going anywhere

The paid ticket will cost $5 USD or local equivalent. It will include a few extra bonuses, which will be live during the Hoopa Unbound Raid Day event. These bonuses are:

8 Additional Raid Passes from spinning Gyms (on top of the regular bonus noted above)

Increased chance of getting Rare Candy XL from Raids

50% more XP from Raids

Double Stardust from Raids

The tickets can be gifted, so long as trainers are Great Friends or above. So for those hoarding PokeCoins, this may be a good way to get friends to join up for Hoopa Unbound Raid Day.