Pokemon Go Reveals New Details About Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Tie-In Event

Niantic has revealed additional details about its upcoming Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl tie-in event. The upcoming event starts on November 16 and will feature new costumed Pokemon inspired by the protagonists of the upcoming Pokemon remakes. Players will also have incubator bonuses throughout the event – eggs will hatch with half the distance in normal incubators and in one-third the distance in Super Incubators. Themed avatar items will also be available in the in-game shop featuring outfits based on the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl protagonists Lucas and Dawn, as well as onesie outfits of the Sinnoh Starters.

The event will be split into two parts – a Pokemon Brilliant Diamond event will run from November 16 to November 18, while a Pokemon Shining Pearl event will run from November 18 to November 21st. During the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond event, Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup wearing Lucas’ hat will appear in the wild, as will Seel, Murkrow, Poochyena, Aron, Bidoof, Kricketot, Bunear, Stunky. Shieldon will also appear as a rare encounter. During the Pokemon Shining Pearl event, Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup wearing Dawn’s hat will appear in the wild, as will Pinsir, Misdreavus, Houndour, Spheal, Bidoof, Kricketot, Buneary, and Glameow. Slowpoke, Bagon, Buziel, and Burmy (Sandy Cloak) will all appear as rare encounters. You can check out the costumed versions of the Pokemon below:

Additionally, the event will also have a new Collection Challenge, with players tasked with capturing costumed Pokemon to win 3,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and an encounter with Froslass.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, the 2006 games that introduced players to the Sinnoh region. The original games introduced over 100 new Pokemon to the franchise, including popular Pokemon like Piplup, Bidoof, and Lucario. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are “faithful” remakes of the original games with a grid-style map, but with several quality of life updates from newer games along with overhauled features like the new Super Contests and an expanded Underground area. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on November 19th.