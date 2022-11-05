New Pokemon Appears in Pokemon Go as Mysterious Website Appears Online

A never-before-seen Pokemon has appeared in Pokemon Go that seems to be tied to a mysterious new website. Players have a new Pokemon following them around in Pokemon Go. The Pokemon appears at the end of today's Pokemon Go Community Day Classic event, when several gold PokeStops appear. Spinning on one of the gold PokeStops causes a new "???? Coin" to appear inside a player's inventory and the new Pokemon to follow the player around on the overworld map. Players can collect up to 100 of the mystery coins by spinning PokeStops in Pokemon Go, although what they do is unclear. The new Pokemon was first leaked yesterday in Pokemon Go's source code. The Pokemon carries a coin on its back and resembles a bipedal ant with dowsing rod elements. The Pokemon is not currently catchable in the game, nor has its name been given.

At the same time, The Pokemon Company launched a new website that shows a chest, a counter, and single number. No other details were provided about the chest, but its appearance alongside the appearance of the mystery Pokemon can't be a coincidence. More details about the website are likely to be revealed over the weekend.

Both the coin and the treasure chest could be tied to the Treasure Hunt, the main storyline within Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players can complete three simultaneous storylines in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, although early marketing for the game hasn't explained why they are referred to as a "Treasure Hunt" when none of them have anything to do with treasure.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be set in the brand new Paldea region, which is based on the Iberian Peninsula in Europe. The new games are the first open-world Pokemon games, with players able to explore the region without any set routes to follow. The games will also feature the Terastal phenomenon, a new battle gimmick that crystallizes Pokemon and boosts their attack power related to one specific type of attack. While most Pokemon will have a "Tera Type" that matches one of their two Pokemon types, some Pokemon will have alternate types, which opens up a world of possibility in battles.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18th.