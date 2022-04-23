Pokemon Go Stufful Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

✖

Pokemon Go's latest Community Day is here, with a focus on the Normal/Fighting-type Pokemon Stufful. Today's Community Day brings some significant changes to the monthly event, as Community Day is now 3 hours instead of 6 hours for the first time in several years. While the time will be reduced, Niantic is hoping to offset this with additional bonuses and the addition of a brand new Pokemon to Pokemon Go - Stufful.

Stufful makes this month's Community Day a bit interesting, as the Pokemon did not previously appear in the game before it was featured in a Community Day. Not only are we getting Stufful's Shiny form right out the gate, we are also getting a way to collect the 400 Candies needed to evolve Stufful into Bewear without too much of a struggle.

Here's everything you need to know about today's Pokemon Go event.

Stufful Community Day – Times and Date

Stufful's Community Day runs from 2 PM to 5 PM local time on April 23rd.

Stufful Community Day – Exclusive Move

Any Stufful that is evolved into Bewear will automatically have the charge move Drain Punch. Drain Punch's main draw is that it raises its user's Defense stat by 1 stage, which makes Bewear even bulkier than before. It's hard to tell how necessary Drain Punch will be to use Bewear competitively. Bewear looks to be a niche Pokemon already, and it seems like Drain Punch will be the Pokemon's most consistent move. It won't make Bewear too usable in PvP, though, and there are better Fighting-type Pokemon to use in raids.

Stufful Community Day – Other Bonuses

Players are getting a TON of bonuses for the Stufful Community Day, include a 3X XP bonus for catching Pokemon, a double Candy Pokemon for catching Pokemon, a higher chance of obtaining Stufful Candy XL if players are at Level 40 or higher. The typical Community Day bonuses of increased Lure and Incense durations will also be activated. Players will also be able to make an additional special trade during the event (or up to two hours after) and trades during that same time period will require less Stardust.

Like other Community Day events, Stufful Community Day will also feature a boosted Shiny rate for Stufful. Shiny Stufful has distinctively orange-toned fur compared to its usual pink fur. You can check out a Shiny Stufful below: