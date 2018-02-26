Pokemon Go Announces Bulbasaur Will Be Next Community Day Pokemon

The best Pokemon will be the focus of Pokemon Go‘s next Community Day.

Pokemon Go officially announced that Bulbasaur will be featured in March’s Community Day, which will take place on March 25th. Community Days are three hour mini-events that give players a chance to catch a specific species of Pokemon that know a move they can’t learn normally. We first reported that Bulbasaur would likely be the next Community Day Pokemon after an image was discovered on Niantic’s website.

Pokemon Go won’t announce which event-exclusive move Bulbasaur (or likely its fully evolved form Venusaur) will know until closer to the event. Interestingly, Venusaur already has access to the best Grass-Type moves Razor Leaf and Solar Beam, so this could mean that Pokemon Go developers could add an even more powerful move like Frenzy Plant to the game.

A Venusaur with a super-powerful Grass-Type move could possibly make Venusaur the most powerful Grass-Type Pokemon in the game, which is just the sort of shfit to the metagame that players were hoping for when Pokemon Go originally announced the Community Day events earlier this year.

This likely means that we’ll also get Shiny versions of Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur in Pokemon Go. Shiny versions of Pikachu and Dratini could be found during past Community Day events and there’s no reason to believe that Bulbasaur won’t also get a Shiny variant to celebrate the game.

Community Day has been a great addition to Pokemon Go and has gotten tons of players out to catch as many Pokemon as they can during the events. Community Day’s short timeframe and the ability to get Shiny Pokemon has really drawn crowds over the last two months. Players have even benefited after the events end, as many trainers stick around to raid in large groups…something that’s not always possible for many trainers.

As with past Community Day events, March’s Community Day will only last during the following hours:

Asia-Pacific region: 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST (GMT +9)

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa: 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. UTC (GMT +0)

The Americas: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST (GMT -8)

So mark your calendar, and get ready to catch a ton of Bulbasaur in March!