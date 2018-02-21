Everything You Need to Know About Pokemon Go’s Next Community Day

Pokemon Go‘s Community Day is this weekend, giving players a rare opportunity to stock up on Dragonite.

Next Saturday’s Community Day is centered around Dratini, the lovable snake-like Dragon-Type Pokemon that eventually evolves into the powerhouse Dragonite. Dragonite remains one of the best all-around Pokemon in Pokemon Go due to its relative lack of weaknesses and bulky stats. In addition, any Dragonite evolved during the event will have the special Charge Move Draco Meteor, a super-powerful Dragon-Type attack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To help players get prepared for the next Community Day, here are times, relevant information, and some other handy hints for the upcoming mini-event:

Event Details:

Each Community Day event lasts for a three hour window, with times varying by continent. Here’s the windows in which players can take participate in Community Day:

Asia-Pacific region: February 24, 2018, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST (GMT +9)

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa: February 24, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. UTC (GMT +0)

The Americas: February 24, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST (GMT -8)

During this time period, Dratini will spawn in much higher frequencies everywhere around the world. Also, players will be able to get triple Stardust with any Pokemon they catch during this time period.

At this time, there’s widespread speculation that Pokemon Go will also release Shiny Dratini into the wild, but that is purely speculative at this point.

How to Make the Most Out of This Event

Players are probably going into this weekend’s Community Day with a couple of goals: get that Draco Meteor Dragonite and stock up on Stardust. Players who want the former will want to stock up on Pinap Berries in advance, as they can be used to double the amount of Candies obtained with each Dratini catch. For reference’s sake, players would need to catch and release over 30 Dratini to obtain enough Candy to evolve a Dratini all the way into a Dragonite. With Pinap Berries, that number drops to just 18 Dratini catches.

Players looking to bulk up on Stardust will want to purchase one of the in-game item bundles that contain Star Pieces. Star Pieces can be used to boost the amount of Stardust a player obtains with each Pokemon catch and stacks with other Stardust bonuses. You can potentially obtain over five times as much Stardust as usual by using a Star Piece during the event.

One of the other keys to the event is to congregate at places where other Pokemon Go players will be at during the event. Players can benefit by using lures at places where there’s tons of PokeStops in small amount of space. Finding a group of Pokemon Go players will make using the lures a lot easier to find. Most major cities have a Pokemon Go Facebook group or Discord page for trainers to coordinate their efforts.

The Community Day festivities take place on February 24th.