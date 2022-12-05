Pokemon Go Reveals December Community Day Details

Not everyone has the chance to participate in Pokemon Go's Community Day events, and Niantic is once again giving players a second chance this December. As in previous years, this month's Community Day will center on Pokemon that have been available in Community Day events throughout the last 11 months. The event will take place over two days, and each day will see different Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild. On December 17th, players will be able to find Sandshrew, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Geodude, Hoppip, Spheal, and Stufful. On December 18th, players will find Teddiursa, Galarian Zigzagoon, Starly, Roggenrola, Litwick, and Deino.

In addition to these Community Day Pokemon, players may also encounter Bulbasaur, Dratini, and Mudkip on either day. These three Pokemon were previously highlighted in 2022's Community Day Classic events. With the exception of Ursaluna, players that evolve any of the other 14 Pokemon into their final forms between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. during the events will obtain one with the same Featured Attack that appeared on the original Community Day. In the case of Ursaluna, players will have the chance once again to evolve Ursaring during a full moon that will take place from 2 p.m. on December 17th through 6 a.m. on December 18th, and again on December 18th from 2 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Players that hatch 2 km eggs will also be able to obtain Community Day Pokemon from 2021. That list includes Machop, Eevee, Swablu, Duskull, Shinx, Budew, Gible, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, and Fletchling. Players that put eggs into Incubators during the event will only need half the normally required distance. Unfortunately, it does not appear that players will be able to get the Featured Attacks from 2021's Community Days if they evolve these hatched Pokemon during the event.

Of course, one major difference from last year's December Community Day is in the amount of time that will be provided. This year saw Niantic scale back the amount of time provided for Community Day events, and this month will be no exception. Players will only be able to find these Pokemon from 2 p.m. local time to 5 p.m. local time on each day. During that time, players can also expect a bunch of bonuses, including double Candy, double Stardust, and double XP. Readers can find out more at the game's official website right here.

Are you looking forward to this month's Community Day in Pokemon Go? How do you feel about the yearly December tradition? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!