Pokemon Go Developer Is Reportedly Working on a New Marvel Game (& You Could Play Early)

Few mobile games have enjoyed as long a life as Niantic’s Pokemon Go. Though fans were pretty concerned when Scopely acquired Niantic’s gaming division, including Pokemon Go, many have been pleasantly surprised by changes since the company took over. Now, Scopely is reportedly working to add a new mobile RPG hit to its roster with Project Comet, a Marvel action RPG. This wouldn’t be the company’s first foray into making Marvel games, as Scopely also owns Marvel Strike Force.

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On June 2nd, a new Twitter account for an unannounced game called Project Comet emerged. According to the @ProjectCometCBT account’s bio, Project Comet is an “unannounced Marvel game in early development on iOS and Android.” Shortly after this account made its first and only post, reputable Marvel gaming insider Miller Ross revealed that the project comes from Scopely, the new owner of Pokemon Go. On June 9th, invites to the game’s closed beta test began rolling out to those who applied last week. So from the sounds of it, we do indeed have a new mobile Marvel RPG to look forward to.

New Marvel Game from Scopely Reportedly in the Works

Courtesy of Scopely and Marvel Games

According to Marvel fans on Reddit, it looks like Project Comet has been seeking closed beta testers for the last few weeks. However, with the game still unannounced, many were skeptical of the initial invites asking people to apply to test Project Comet. With the game’s new X account up and running, however, it’s looking more like the unannounced Marvel game is indeed legit. And supposedly, some playtesters are already in the game, with additional invites rolling out on June 9th.

The Project Comet social media post seeking beta testers for the unannounced Marvel RPG has tagged the official @MarvelGames account. Said official account then reposted the invite, adding more credibility to the fact that this unannounced Marvel mobile RPG is, in fact, real. That said, the @ProjectCometCBT account does not explicitly name Scopely as the game’s developer. However, according to reputable insider Miller Ross, this is indeed a new mobile title from Scopely.

‼️ NEW: MARVEL MOBILE ARPG BETA TEST



The secret is out! Project Comet, a brand new Marvel mobile action RPG from Scopely, is currently recruiting iOS and Android players for its first closed test later this month.



🔗 Apply here: https://t.co/Ral1O0J83c https://t.co/qV5s5rmmIX — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) June 2, 2026

From the looks of it, beta tester invitations are still open. So, if you’re curious to see what Scopely is working on, you can still apply to be among the first to play this new Marvel mobile RPG. Playtests are likely subject to non-disclosure agreements, meaning we’re probably not going to learn anything new even as select people hop into the game early.

As a result, we know next to nothing about the game. It will be a mobile release, it will be a Marvel action RPG, and it’s in early playtests now. According to Miller Ross, it’s also a Scopely game. And that’s about it for now. With Scopely’s mixed reputation, fans are a bit nervous to see what comes from this. But with Niantic developers now in the mix at Scopely, it’s possible this could be Marvel’s answer to Pokemon Go‘s success. Only time will tell.

Are you excited to see a new mobile RPG in the Marvel universe, or are you skeptical without any additional details? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!