Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Release Date Update Is Good & Bad News For Fans

After numerous delays and cancellation concerns, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra just got a major update from the studio – one that is both good and bad news for fans hoping to suit up as Captain America and Black Panther in a triple-A action title: the game is still happening (it’s even playable) but we’re not going to see it until at least 2027. The title centers on, as the name suggests, the foundational year of Marvel’s most villainous organization and allows players to take-on the role of at least iconic heroes. However, arguably the most-exciting aspect of the still in-development title is who is behind it: Uncharted series architect, Amy Hennig.

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The news comes via an IGN interview with Paramount Games Studio’s exec Shawn Kittelsen. Kittelsen spoke about the challenges of taking-on such an ambitious project and ensuring they deliver for fans.

“It’s a game. It’s happening. It’s playable […] I can go through and play the build. We’re continuing development on it, but Amy and the team have big ambitions for the level of quality that they want to hit.”

So that’s the good news, it’s happening, it’s playable – and the team wants to make a great game for fans.

But here’s the bad news.

When asked when Marvel gamers will get to play it, Kittelsen wouldn’t commit to a firm release window but relented: “I don’t think it’ll be 2026.”

Kittelsen spoke at length about all of the development challenges that have led to the title’s many delays and cancellation worries. He claims the team is comparatively small for such a large game and the original development timeline was overly ambitious – but Paramount Games Studio made a conscious decision the quality of the game was more important than meeting a self-imposed timeline. After all, the game isn’t just an important Marvel project, it’s also an important launch pad for Hennig’s studio: Skydance New Media.

That all said, even if the project was close-to-ready for players, Marvel already has a high-profile game project launching in 2026: Marvel’s Wolverine. Wolverine is a Sony exclusive, so it’s understandable why non-PlayStation fans would have been rooting for a 2026 Rise of Hydra release but, given the amount of development resources that have poured into both titles, it would have been very unlikely that either studio (nor Marvel) would have wanted to setup a face-off.