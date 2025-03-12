Pokemon Go Acquired by Marvel Strike Force Owner Scopely

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Pokemon Go‘s developer, Niantic, was in talks to sell its gaming division to Scopely Inc. Despite fan fears about what this acquisition would mean for the mobile game, the deal has been officially confirmed. Today, both Niantic and Scopely released statements confirming that Pokemon Go and other Niantic mobile games will now be a part of Scopely, Inc. Ed Wu, lead developer for Pokemon Go, penned the official Niantic statement, assuring fans that the Scopely partnership “will be a positive step for… the game’s future.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Niantic’s game division is best known for Pokemon Go, but also includes other AR mobile games like Monster Hunter Now and Pikmin Bloom. Niantic also developed the now-defunct Harry Potter mobile game, Wizards Unite. Now, the still-existing games will be housed under Scopely following the sale of Pokemon Go and the entire Niantic gaming division. Both the Pokemon Go and Scopely teams have shared statements reassuring players about the transition, but despite that, many gamers are concerned about what will happen to their beloved mobile games now that they’re changing hands.

Today we’re announcing changes at Niantic that will set us on a bold new course. We have reached an agreement for Scopely to acquire Pokémon GO, Pikmin Bloom, Monster Hunter Now, and the incredible teams working on these experiences. And we’re spinning off our pioneering… — Niantic (@NianticLabs) March 12, 2025

Scopely is known for other popular mobile games like Monopoly Go and Marvel Strike Force, among others. While many feel that Monopoly Go suffers from ad and microtransaction overload, Marvel Strike Force remains a popular mobile game to this day, with relatively positive reviews despite the “pay to win” allegations. Now, they’re adding some more major names to their portfolio with this sale.

What Does the Pokemon Go Sale Mean for Players?

Naturally, many fans are anxious to see the app changing hands. Despite increasing complaints about Niantic’s stewardship of the app, many aren’t sure that the notoriously microtransaction-heavy model of Monopoly Go will be any improvement. However, both Scopely and the Pokemon Go team are eager to reassure players with their official statements, which were released this morning.

In his official statement, Pokemon Go leader Ed Wu outlined why fans shouldn’t be worried about the sale. Wu has been with Niantic’s gaming division since 2012, working on Pokemon Go since 2015. The statement expresses his care and passion for the game, then moves on to note that Scopely has “a deep admiration for this community and [The Pokemon Go] team.” More importantly, the statement does note that “the Pokemon Go development team is staying together through this partnership.” In other words, the same people who’ve been working on the mobile app will continue to do so under Scopely – at least for now.

Wu goes on to note that, because Scopely is a broader organization focused on games, the company will be a good steward for Pokemon Go. Niantic is, primarily, an AR and geomapping company and will now be turning its focus to a “geospatial AI business” renamed Niantic Spatial Inc.

As for Scopely’s statement, the company reiterates many of the same sentiments. Scopely affirms their admiration for the “innovative gameplay” and “vibrant communities” of Pokemon Go and other Niantic games. The stated goal for the merger is to continue “delivering the best player experiences for years to come.” Scopely also outlines their approach to games and the hope that the newly acquired games can move forward together with the new ownership.

Comment

byu/jamesharland from discussion

inTheSilphRoad

This all sounds good, but of course, official statements like this often do. For many Pokemon Go fans, the proof will be in what happens next for the mobile game. While the stated goals to keep the original team together and continue to improve gameplay sound great, many gamers are nervous about what, specifically, is going to change.

Both official statements include positive vibes, but no concrete development plans for what will actually change in Pokemon Go under new ownership. This leaves many fans worried that the Pokemon Go sale spells the end for the game. Still, many players are willing to stick it out and see what happens before passing final judgement on Pokemon Go‘s new ownership.