Pokemon GO Devs’ Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Releasing This Week

A little over a month ago, we received a new trailer for the upcoming Harry Potter mobile game from Pokemon GO developers Niantic. Unfortunately, they did not include a release date with said trailer, but did inform fans that it would be “coming soon.” Luckily, the devs have officially announced a release date along with a new trailer, which can be seen above. For those anticipating the game, you’re in luck as the launch is not far away in the slightest. In fact, it will be arriving just in time for players to enjoy it over the weekend.

That’s right, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be arriving in the UK and US on Friday, June 21st, which isn’t very far off at all. As can be seen in the video above, there is plenty of action to go around for Harry Potter fans. After all, if there’s a mystery to solve and all wizards and witches must unite to get to the bottom of it.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be coming to Android and iOS devices on June 21st. For more information on what to expect in the upcoming mobile title:

“A calamity has befallen the wizarding world, causing artefacts, creatures, people, and even memories to mysteriously appear in the Muggle world. Witches and wizards from across the globe must come together to solve the mystery of The Calamity, overcome the confounding chaotic magic that surrounds these “Foundables,” and return them to their rightful place, keeping them safe from Muggle eyes.

“Your journey begins as a new recruit of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force, established by the Ministry of Magic and the International Confederation of Wizards for the purpose of investigating and containing The Calamity.

“Test your combat skills by visiting one of the multiple Fortresses indicated on the Map. Fortresses are host to Wizarding Challenges, real-time multiplayer battles against dangerous foes, including Death Eaters and ferocious Werewolves. You won’t want to face these threats alone–gather your friends to take on threats of even higher levels and recover rarer magical Foundables from within the Fortress walls.

“To further develop your wizarding skills, you can also choose to specialize in different magical Professions. Aurors, Magizoologists, and Professors each have their own unique skills and abilities that will come in handy at different times, particularly during Wizarding Challenges. Team up and strategize with witches and wizards from other Professions to tip the scales in your favor.”