Pokemon Go Dynamax Event Announced After Cryptic Teaser

Excitement is building for Pokemon Go players as the weather warms and summer events get closer. With less rain, snow, and freezing temperatures getting in the way, Dynamax reveals are gaining more attention. However, a cryptic trailer from Niantic had players scratching their heads.

Dynamax and Gigantamax Battles are no easy undertaking. Players require a good team of Dynamax-capable Pokemon, a large group of Trainers, and plenty of time to travel between Power Spots if they want to make the most of a debut or event. Because of this, many only decide to participate if the spotlighted Pokemon seems worth the effort.

In a new teaser for the mobile app, Pokemon Go players got a look at what could be coming next, and few have been able to puzzle it out.

Pokemon Go Shares Strange Cry & Ocean View in Teaser

In a social media post shared on the PokemonGoApp official account, a video shows a 7-second clip of a beach punctuated by a distant, garbled cry. No information is provided in the text area of the post, just an emoji showing a pair of eyes.

Players in the comments are completely stumped, with many guessing at what the teaser could be insinuating. One Trainer has commented, “What is this supposed to be? Kyogre?” Another has added, “Are there supposed to be hints in this video? Hopefully someone is way more clever than me and can tell us what we are looking at.”

Others have suggested Wooper, Gyarados, Wishiwashi, Feebas might be the focus of an upcoming event. Those who gave up on finding the hint threw more comical guesses in, including John Cena, “Pikachu with an ocean on its head,” and a real shark wearing sneakers.

Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend Revealed Via Leaks

However, the answer is already available following a new update from Niantic, as information about the event has indicated that the teaser is for a Max Battle Weekend featuring the Legendary Dog Suicune.

According to Pokemon Go, the Dynamax Suicune Max Battle Weekend will take place from May 10, 2025, at 6 AM through May 11, 2025, at 9 PM local time. Suicine has the chance to appear Shiny in the Five-Star Max Battle Raids, and will offer bonuses to those out participating in the event.

According to additional information provided in leaks via PokemonGoHub, there will also be a Timed Research focused on Dynamax Grookey, offering players the chance to grind for a Grookey with decent stats. This Timed Research will allegedly take place from May 5, 2025, at 6 AM through May 11, 2025, at 9 PM local time.

This Timed Research comes with Bonuses and the opportunity to grind Grookey Candy while completing tasks. Grookey was one of the first Dynamax debuts, but many players struggled to catch one with low-level Wooloo as their first Dynamax partner.

Suicune is a particularly powerful Legendary Pokemon. While it doesn’t have a Gigantamax form, it is more than worth the grind to catch, as it will offer solid Water-types moves in upcoming Dynamax and Gigantamax events. It is also a popular option in competitive, and will be good to have on hand when Max mechanics are introduced to the Go Battle League.

While Dynamax Suicune is no John Cena, players can take advantage of the event for the Pokemon Go bonuses and boosts. Hopefully, the summer events will hold many additional Dynamax and Gigantamax debuts, allowing players to build up stronger and more diverse teams as the mechanic continues to gain speed.