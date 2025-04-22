Pokemon Go Sweet Discoveries: How To Get Applin, Bonuses, Timed Research & Encounters

Things are about to get sweet in Pokemon Go, as Applin makes its debut during the Sweet Discoveries event. The long-awaited Dragon-type will join the game just in time for summer events like Go Fest 2025, introducing both Flapple and Appletun as evolution options. While not as big as Gigantamax Snorlax, this little cutie is a must-have for Galar fans.

The Sweet Discoveries event offers players a surprisingly nice selection of bonuses and wild encounters to take advantage of. Normally seen in winter, Delibird will have increased spawn rates, and they will also be available to hatch from 7 km eggs. Additionally, a cute Applin-themed avatar outfit will be available in the shop.

Below is everything Pokemon Go players need to know to join in on the Sweet Discoveries event, including dates, bonuses, wild encounters, and ticket options.

Sweet surprises await! Applin makes its #PokemonGO debut in the Sweet Discoveries event!



Enjoy event bonuses including 2× Candy for catching Pokémon and more. pic.twitter.com/xx7LLOaqVe — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 10, 2025

The Sweet Discoveries event in Pokemon Go will take place from April 24, 2025, at 10 AM through April 29, 2025, at 8 PM local time. This will give players six days to make the most of Applin’s debut and all the bonuses that come with it.

Sweet Discoveries Pokemon Debuts

During the Sweet Discoveries event, Applin will debut for the first time in Pokemon Go. Additionally, its evolutions Flapple and Appletun will also be available. Dipplin and Hydrapple will not debut during this event. It is likely the Paldean evolutionary line will be held for an event later in 2025.

How to Evolve Applin in Pokemon Go

Apples on the GPS map in Pokemon Go

To evolve Applin in Pokemon Go, players will need to obtain Sweet and Tart Apples, which will appear on the GPS map while players are walking. (Be careful, though, these apples might also trigger a wild encounter.)

To evolve Applin into Flapple, players will need 200 Applin Candy and 20 Tart Apples.

To evolve Applin into Appletun, players will need 200 Applin Candy and 20 Sweet Apples.

It could be a while before apples are easy to get in Pokemon Go after the conclusion of the Sweet Discoveries event, so be sure to stock up while they are here.

Is Shiny Applin in Pokemon Go?

No, Applin will not debut with its Shiny form. Applin, Flapple, and Appletun can only appear in their standard coloration at this time.

Pokemon Go Sweet Discoveries Bonuses

There are a handful of useful bonuses that will be available during the Sweet Discoveries event in Pokemon Go. These include:

x2 Candy for catching Pokemon

Shiny Delibird and Shiny Skwovet have increased chances of being Shiny

Shiny Delibird, Shiny Skwovet, and Shiny Cherubi have increased chances of hatching Shiny

Delibird and Skwovet catches will drop extra Berries

Mossy Lure Modules may spawn Apples

1/2 Egg Hatching Distances for the first three Eggs hatched using the Pokemon Go Hatch Widget

The Egg Hatch distance is a bit of a letdown for how long the event is. Despite this, the increased Shiny chances aren’t terrible, especially for those hunting for these harder-to-get Pokemon.

Sweet Discoveries 7 Km Egg Pokemon

During Sweet Discoveries, players will have the chance to encounter a few specific species in 7 km eggs. These include:

Delibird

Cherubi

Skwovet

Munchlax

All of the above Pokemon have a chance to appear Shiny, with only Munchlax at normal odds.

Sweet Discoveries Wild Encounters

The Wild Encounter list for Pokemon Go’s Sweet Discoveries event is particularly exciting, with some standout featured species. These include:

Snorlax

Shuckle

Applin

Komala

Skwovet

Munna

Alolan Rattata

Bellsprout

Delibird

Abra

Gulpin

Bidoof

Bouncesweet

All but Applin can appear Shiny when encountered. This is a great time to grind for a Shiny Bouncesweet or nab a Shiny Shuckle.

Pokemon Go Sweet Discoveries Free Timed Research

Pokemon Go Trainers have the opportunity to grab a free Timed Research that will be live during the Sweet Discoveries event. This Time Research will be available from April 24 through April 29, but the exact dates have not yet been provided.

The free Times Research will offer the following rewards:

Encounters with Event-themed Pokemon

1 Sweet Apple

1 Tart Apple

1 Mossy Lure Module

Pokemon Go Sweet Discoveries Paid Timed Research

In addition to the free tasks, a Paid Timed Research can also be purchased for $1.99 USD from the Pokemon Go shop. This Timed Research will be active from April 24 through April 29, but not exact times are not currently available. Both paid and free Timed Research tasks must be completed before the end of the event, or unfinished tasks and unclaimed rewards will be permanently lost.

The paid ticket includes the following additional bonuses:

x2 Mossy Lure Modules

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon

There are likely more bonuses for this ticket that have yet to be announced. These details will be released closer to the event.

Pokemon Go players won’t want to miss the Sweet Discoveries event, and all it has to offer. Applin and its evolutions will likely be a good asset in competitive Go Battle League matches, and could be extra useful once Dipplin and Hydrapple release at a later date.