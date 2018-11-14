‘Pokemon Go’ Adds “Gen 4” Evolutions and New Event

Pokemon Go has unlocked a ton of new “Gen 4” Pokemon and is celebrating with a brand-new event.

Moments ago, Pokemon Go gave players the ability to evolve several of their existing Pokemon into brand-new Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. One of the big additions from the fourth generation of Pokemon games was adding new Baby Pokemon or additional evolutions to existing Pokemon species.

Notably, it doesn’t look like every Pokemon with a “Gen 4” evolution can evolve quite yet. While players have the ability to evolve Porygon 2, Rhydon, and Electabuzz, other Pokemon like Magneton can’t be evolved… at least not yet.

While Pokemon Go didn’t officially announce the new Pokemon were live, they did announce a new “Hatchathon” event that will add several new Pokemon species to the 2 KM egg pool. All of these new Pokemon have “Gen 4” evolutions, meaning this event will be a great way to stockpile candy to evolve some of these Pokemon.

It’s time to get cracking on an egg-citing event, Trainers! From November 13 at 1:00 p.m. PST to November 27 at 1:00 p.m. PST, Pokémon with evolved forms originally discovered in the Sinnoh region—such as Rhyhorn, Porygon, and Magby—will be in 2 km Eggs! pic.twitter.com/GSRC1eqpIw — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 14, 2018

While Pokemon Go has given players the ability to evolve some of their Pokemon into more powerful forms, there is a big catch. Players will need a special item called a Sinnoh Stone in order to evolve them. According to reports, players can obtain the Sinnoh Stone by collecting their Research Breakthrough reward, which means that players can only get one Sinnoh Stone every seven days.

In addition to the big additions, Pokemon Go also rolled out a brand-new CP rebalance, designed to give most Pokemon some extra bulk when battling in gyms and raids. You might notice that most of your Pokemon have slightly higher CPs, although a few Pokemon have taken some big nerfs.

We’ll have continued reporting about all of the big Pokemon Go changes in the coming days. Stay tuned, trainers!